Marco D’Amico: Jordan Kyrou and Noah Dobson are popular names with the Habs

Initially, the Canadiens wanted to find a top-6 center.The problem?

Right now, there aren’t a million guys available because teams want to trade players for players. As a result, Kent Hughes has had to change his plan a little: right now, the Habs are looking to improve… at any possible position.

To do so, the Habs could go for a top-6 winger or a top-4 defenseman.

And at that level… Marco D’Amico reports that the Habs like guys like Jordan Kyrou and Noah Dobson, two players who would fill a certain need in Montreal.

Heard the Canadiens continue to kick tires with their first rounders (both could be traded) and some prospects for a bigger trade. Some names that I’m working to double confirm, but we know they liked guys like Dobson or Kyrou in the past and their names have come up. – Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) June 26, 2025

The addition of Kyrou – a responsible 200-foot winger who scores goals and produces a lot – would give the Canadiens more offensive punch.

And that would be good… because it would also allow Martin St-Louis to surround Ivan Demidov in the right way.

For Dobson, it’s a similar story: the Canadiens have a hole on the right side of defense, and the Islanders’ defenseman has all the qualities to help the club. He’s mobile, he’s right-handed, he’s good offensively AND defensively…

What could help with Dobson is the fact that he’s looking for his new contract and doesn’t seem to be close to an agreement with the Islanders. If he becomes available… Kent Hughes must call Mathieu Darche because Long Island would probably like to get their hands on some youngsters and prospects in order to be competitive soon.

Especially as they already have the 1st overall pick in the next draft…

An important file to keep an eye on is that of Noah Dobson, who is looking for a new contract. Negotiations continue, but if a deal with the NYI doesn’t happen, my impression is that it’s quite possible he’ll be traded. So he’s also a name to.. – Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) June 26, 2025

Looks like I have more faith in the Dobson scenario than the Kyrou one – although I’d love to see the Habs go after the Blues’ player.

And the reason is simple: the Blues don’t want to trade the forward for prospects or draft picks.

In St. Louis, they’re looking for an established player who can slot into the lineup right away, and the Habs might not want to give away a player who’s already an important part of the lineup.

But no matter…

In either case, acquiring a player like Kyrou or Dobson would be… really special.

Overtime

– Justin Carbonneau hasn’t made up his mind yet.

Justin Carbonneau is still juggling between the #NCAA and a return with #Armada #QMJHL “I can’t wait to discuss it with the #NHL team that will draft me!” – Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) June 26, 2025

– Note to self:

