Marco D’Amico: Jordan Kyrou and Noah Dobson are popular names with the Habs
Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: Getty Images
Initially, the Canadiens wanted to find a top-6 center.

The problem?

Right now, there aren’t a million guys available because teams want to trade players for players. As a result, Kent Hughes has had to change his plan a little: right now, the Habs are looking to improve… at any possible position.

To do so, the Habs could go for a top-6 winger or a top-4 defenseman.

And at that level… Marco D’Amico reports that the Habs like guys like Jordan Kyrou and Noah Dobson, two players who would fill a certain need in Montreal.

The addition of Kyrou – a responsible 200-foot winger who scores goals and produces a lot – would give the Canadiens more offensive punch.

And that would be good… because it would also allow Martin St-Louis to surround Ivan Demidov in the right way.

For Dobson, it’s a similar story: the Canadiens have a hole on the right side of defense, and the Islanders’ defenseman has all the qualities to help the club. He’s mobile, he’s right-handed, he’s good offensively AND defensively…

What could help with Dobson is the fact that he’s looking for his new contract and doesn’t seem to be close to an agreement with the Islanders. If he becomes available… Kent Hughes must call Mathieu Darche because Long Island would probably like to get their hands on some youngsters and prospects in order to be competitive soon.

Especially as they already have the 1st overall pick in the next draft…

Looks like I have more faith in the Dobson scenario than the Kyrou one – although I’d love to see the Habs go after the Blues’ player.

And the reason is simple: the Blues don’t want to trade the forward for prospects or draft picks.

In St. Louis, they’re looking for an established player who can slot into the lineup right away, and the Habs might not want to give away a player who’s already an important part of the lineup.

But no matter…

In either case, acquiring a player like Kyrou or Dobson would be… really special.


Overtime

– Justin Carbonneau hasn’t made up his mind yet.

– Note to self:

– Both guys put on a good show.

