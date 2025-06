SJ has waived Marc-Edouard Vlasic for purposes of a buyout – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 26, 2025

It’s the end of an era in San Jose.The Sharks have placed Marc-Édouard Vlasic in the waivers in order to buy out his contract. He won’t be claimed in the waivers, so it’s a mere formality.Elliotte Friedman made the announcement.He was set to earn $5.5M in real money in 2025-2026, but has a $7M cap hit . The Sharks will save some money on payroll in 2025-2026 and have a small penalty in 2026-2027.But the club has so much cash on hand that it’s clear this was done to get the Québécois out of the organization, not to save money on the payroll, in my opinion.As a result, the Sharks are even further away from their salary floor, which is $70.6 million. Before the buyout, the Sharks were at $42.16 million in payroll going into next season.Fetching Carey Price’s contract may become even more important for the Sharks. No?Details to come…