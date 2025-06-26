JJ Peterka: could the Canadiens have done the same deal?

Imagine being a Sabres fan. Those poor bastards.
At least the Bills never break their hearts in January.
– Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) June 26, 2025
I’m sorry but your favourite team couldn’t have easily matched the Peterka package.
Very few teams have a spare 25-year-old 6-foot-4 slick puck moving defender with a $1.4M cap hit who had nearly 30 points this year just lying around. Stop it. – Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) June 26, 2025
Utah Mammoth top-6 with Peterka:
Keller-Cooley-Guenther
Schmaltz-Hayton-Peterka
One of the best top-6 units in hockey, no? pic.twitter.com/13jb4e1tvs – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) June 26, 2025