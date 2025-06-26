Jeff Gorton: It (really) doesn’t matter if Justin Carbonneau is a Québécois

Credit: Jeff Gorton spoke to the media today. The draft will be presented tomorrow… and to mark the occasion, the journalists on hand took the opportunity to ask him a few questions about the draft – and a few other topics. Of the draft? The Habs VP said that Kirby Dach is fine, that the organization […]

Jeff Gorton spoke to the media today.

The draft will be presented tomorrow… and to mark the occasion, the journalists on hand took the opportunity to ask him a few questions about the draft – and a few other topics.

Of the draft? The Habs VP said that Kirby Dach is fine, that the organization will continue to follow the plan, that there are several conversations across the NHL about potential trades…

But Gorton also talked about the possibility of Justin Carbonneau being drafted by the Canadiens.

In fact… Gorton said that the fact that Carbonneau is a Québécois has nothing to do with the possibility of him being drafted.

Kent Hughes’ assistant said something that is relatively clear:

When I was in Boston, people wanted us to draft guys from Boston. And that didn’t happen. – Jeff Gorton

That doesn’t mean there’s no chance of Carbonneau being drafted by the Canadiens.

What it does mean is that the Habs won’t pick him just because he’s from here:

Executive vice-president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton addresses the media on the eve of the #NHLDraft Executive vice-president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton addresses the media ahead of the #NHLDraft#GoHabsGo https://t.co/sAdZEzdbqe – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) June 26, 2025

We know that drafting a Québécois can put extra pressure on a player.

And everyone knows the Louis Leblanc story…

But ultimately, Jeff Gorton is right.

It’s not where a guy comes from or how pretty his hair is that makes him attractive: it’s his talent on the ice. If the Canadiens feel that Justin Carbonneau has what it takes to help the team on the ice in the future, they’re sure to consider him if he’s still available when the Habs talk.

But to hear Jeff Gorton say openly that we don’t really care if Carbonneau is a Québécois – even if the VP wants the Canadiens to be able to have good players from Québéc in the line-up… it’s still relevant to know.

