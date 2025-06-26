Jamie Benn took a crazy pay cut to stay in Dallas

Jamie Benn deal should be announced in the next hour. Hearing it’s a one-year, 35-plus deal, $1 million base salary and $3M in bonuses, so $4M total. https://t.co/6cCdPF2YXb – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 26, 2025

Chris Johnston: Patrick Kane is “of a mind to stay” in Detroit – Chris Johnston Show – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 26, 2025

Also sounds like the @DallasStars are finalizing their head coaching decision. Glen Gulutzan and Neil Graham are believed to be favoured. https://t.co/3YX1x1Ms3b – Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 26, 2025