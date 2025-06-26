If the Habs offer (more than) $10M per year to Noah Dobson, Lane Hutson will be expensive

Islanders engaged in Noah Dobson trade discussions with Blues, Canadiens, others: Sources via@reporterchris https://t.co/7pMnJfOqOp – Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) June 27, 2025

I’d love to see Dobson in a Canadiens uniform, but he has to sign a long-term contract and I don’t know if I want to give him $10 million a season because If I were Lane Hutson, I wouldn’t expect to be paid less than Dobson on a long-term contract. – Rick Springhetti (@Rick1042) June 26, 2025

Overtime

Sounds like the Connor Garland extension in Vancouver could be 6 years and 36 million dollars. – Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) June 27, 2025

Frank Seravalli: If it’s an 8 year deal for Matthew Knies, it’s going to be north of 10; it’s probably going to end up being a 5 year deal – DFO Rundown – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 27, 2025

Sounds like the Brandon Saad deal with Vegas is one-year in the $2 million range. – Jeff Marek (@JeffMarek) June 27, 2025