If nothing changes between now and then, the Canadiens will draft two players in the first round tomorrow night.The Habs hold the #16 and #17 selections in the draft, but we know there could be some action, too.That doesn’t mean, after all, that Kent Hughes and management will be talking twice in the first round.Because according to David Ettedgui (Sick Podcast) , the Canadiens have three players in particular in their sights right now.We’re talking about Radim Mrtka, Roger McQueen and Kashawn Aitcheson.These three players have something in common.They’re big and they like to hit.Mrtka (6’6), McQueen (6’5) and Aitcheson (6’2) have the size to add size and toughness to the Canadiens’ line-up. In a context where the Canadiens want to get bigger, and Hughes and Gorton talked about it at the end-of-season review…The only difference?McQueen is a forward, while the other two are defensemen. Ah, and it’s worth noting that Mrtka throws from the right and Aitcheson is left-handed.It’s special this year because the Canadiens have two picks stuck in the middle of the first round. That leaves so much room for opportunity – especially if there’s a trade – and that’s also why, at the moment, it’s hard to really make predictions about what’s going to happen tomorrow night.But Jeff Gorton said it today : the Habs are thinking about moving up a few spots because there are players the Canadiens are very interested in in the top-10 or top-12 of the draft.And at this point, you have to wonder if the Canadiens’ VP was talking about one of the three guys named by David Ettedgui…– I love it.– Of note.– Big news in the baseball world.