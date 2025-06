Credit: The draft will take place tomorrow. The first round, at least. Will the Canadiens do anything big in the next few days on the trade market? That’s the question on everyone’s lips, of course. Because in reality, we know there’s a lot going on. We know that National League teams are trying to do things […]

“The meat is on the burner NHL teams and agents are ready for what will likely be a much busier stretch into July than usual. More from @murphyslaw74: https://t.co/t4vW4CI5es – RG (@TheRGMedia) June 26, 2025

Don’t be surprised if the Canadiens do something unexpected.

UTAH LANDS PETERKA JJ Peterka is heading to the @utahmammoth along with a five-year extension! pic.twitter.com/wn6VT8hycX – NHL (@NHL) June 26, 2025

I think they’ll make a move tomorrow – Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) June 26, 2025

Elliotte Friedman: The new CBA could allow “some first-round picks from the CHL to have AHL eligibility earlier than currently allowed” – Sportsnet – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 26, 2025

If the Peterka trade indicates anything, it’s that right-handed defensemen are hot on the market. 1) Andersson could be very expensive

2) Will Hensler leave before the 16th spot?

3) Mailloux has value, but which one considering the small sample size in the.. – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) June 26, 2025

The Dallas Stars and captain Jamie Benn are very close to a new contract. Should get done today I think. – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 26, 2025

NHL reminds teams on tampering yet again with July 1 almost here. Plus latest in Marner, Giroux, Gibson, more in my latest Rumblings for@TheAthletic https://t.co/chNkpsowXE – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 26, 2025

The draft will take place tomorrow. The first round, at least.Will the Canadiens do anything big in the next few days on the trade market? That’s the question on everyone’s lips, of course.Because in reality, we know there’s a lot going on. We know that National League teams are trying to do things and hit the home run on the market.But it doesn’t work every time, because of supply and demand.In particular, Kent Hughes is having trouble closing a big deal – and he’s not the only one. We know he’s been turned down for several deals recently , which is to be expected.But will that stop him from trying? Of course not. It’s his job, after all.And from what we understand, the NHL as a whole doesn’t seem to be ruling out the idea of the Canadiens’ GM making something of himself. The proof? This sentence, in a piece by The Athletic on NHL-wide payrolls Because the Canadiens have salary cap space if they can play with Carey Price’s contract, and they have a brilliant staff (in the words of The Athletic… and that’s not untrue), something could happen.It would be surprising if that “something” were Cole Caufield in Utah as the #4 pick tomorrow night , as some are hoping, since the Mammoth’s top-6 is relatively full… and relatively small.It could go either way.It’s important to remember that the Habs don’t absolutely have to move, since the club can be patient if it wants to. The Stanley Cup isn’t for 2026, you know.And let’s not forget that Kirby Dach and Alex Newhook aren’t exactly household names in 2022 and 2023. Maybe it’ll be the same thing (an unexpected transaction) in 2025.Who knows what will happen?– Good listening.– Interesting.– Indeed.– One to watch.– Read more.