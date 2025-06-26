“The meat is on the burner
NHL teams and agents are ready for what will likely be a much busier stretch into July than usual. More from @murphyslaw74: https://t.co/t4vW4CI5es – RG (@TheRGMedia) June 26, 2025
Don’t be surprised if the Canadiens do something unexpected.
UTAH LANDS PETERKA
JJ Peterka is heading to the @utahmammoth along with a five-year extension! pic.twitter.com/wn6VT8hycX – NHL (@NHL) June 26, 2025
I think they’ll make a move tomorrow
– Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) June 26, 2025
overtime
@passion_mlb podcast with @SebasBerrouard and Pascal Harvey
The Blue Jays’ needs at the deadline
Olympic Stadium and the World Classic
Young pitchers
Who will play third base in New York?https://t.co/7qwJ0vEWqp
– Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) June 26, 2025
Elliotte Friedman: The new CBA could allow “some first-round picks from the CHL to have AHL eligibility earlier than currently allowed” – Sportsnet
– NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 26, 2025
If the Peterka trade indicates anything, it’s that right-handed defensemen are hot on the market.
1) Andersson could be very expensive
2) Will Hensler leave before the 16th spot?
3) Mailloux has value, but which one considering the small sample size in the..
– Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) June 26, 2025
The Dallas Stars and captain Jamie Benn are very close to a new contract. Should get done today I think.
– Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 26, 2025
NHL reminds teams on tampering yet again with July 1 almost here. Plus latest in Marner, Giroux, Gibson, more in my latest Rumblings for@TheAthletic https://t.co/chNkpsowXE
– Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 26, 2025