extension

Should Carey Price have been a first ballot Hall-of-Famer? 712 GP (MTL record)

361 W (MTL record)

.917 SV%

2.51 GAA

49 SO

7x All-Star

2015 Hart

2015 Vezina

2015 Ted Lindsay

2015 Jennings

2007 WJC

2014 Olympics

2016 WCoH pic.twitter.com/GFhdNQJIPd – SleeperNHL (@SleeperNHL) June 24, 2025

At this point, the consensus is that the contract of Carey Price, who is not a Hall of Famer as we speak, is too much for the Canadiens.Habs management would no doubt prefer to work without the contract around their necks. And if it helps the club, Price won’t be opposed to a trade to another team.It wouldn’t change his life anyway: he’s unofficially retired and lives in Western Canada.In real money, Price is due to receive $5.5 million in bonuses this summer, and will earn another $2 million during the 2025-2026 season. And in a year’s time, his contract will expire.You’d think that after receiving his bonus, trading him would be easier.But in reality, Marco D’Amico, who spoke on the Shaun Starr podcast, told us that not only is his salary covered by insurance, but so is his bonus.That’s not always the case for all NHL contracts… and that changes the game.The Canadiens can therefore trade Price’s contract at any time. And listening to D’Amico, it sounds more like a “when” than an “if”: it’s likely that the Habs will trade Price.Because to me, it’s clear: the Habs need the guy. Whether it’s to avoid being on the LTIR, to avoid deferring youth bonuses until 2026-2027, or to have peace of mind in case of a big addition, it’s something that has to be done.And with the cap going up, there’s also an increase in the salary floor. It will be $70.6 million in 2025-2026.A club like the San Jose Sharks , who will be close to $30 million off the floor once Marc-Édouard Vlasic’s contract buyout is completed, would be well advised to go for Price.I’m already looking forward to next year when Price would have been traded and inducted into the Hall of Fame while under contract with a team other than the Habs. #IronieBecause in my eyes, he should get in next year.