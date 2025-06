“In addition to the Wild, Kings, Mammoth, Red Wings and Canadiens, the Bruins want to work hard to try to sign the free agent.” –Jimmy Murphy

“If I told you what I was offered for Brock Boeser, I’d have to run out of here because you wouldn’t believe me.” –Patrik Allvin

Three days ago, Jimmy Murphy (RG.org) mentioned that the Canadiens were on a list of teams interested in Brock Boeser Boeser, a right winger drafted in the first round by the Canucks in 2015, has 434 points in 554 regular NHL games; all with the Canucks.I was told late last night that the Canadiens’ executives are in constant meetings in the Montreal area this week, and that the idea of signing Brock Boeser has been discussed internally.When you think about it, it makes sense: Boeser is a right-winger capable of scoring between 45 and 75 points, he can put it in, he plays right wing, he’s 6’1 and he weighs close to 200 pounds. Perhaps Jeff Gorton wasn’t lying when he said that forward help could come on the wings, not necessarily at center.Boeser will be eligible for full autonomy on July 1, but he shouldn’t cost a fortune. There are several question marks surrounding his candidacy.But will the American want to stay in Canada? Or will he want to return home south of the border?At the right price, Boeser would be an excellent acquisition for the Habs… but what’s the real value of a guy like Brock Boeser? We’ll find out over the next few days.Over the past few months, it has become clear that his adventure in British Columbia could not continue.For the past few years, Brock Boeser has been lining up minor injuries the way I lined up beers on St. John’s night in the late ’90s. In 2024, he even had to sit out due to a blood clot In 2022, Boeser lost his father and resented hockey. His head was no longer in the game, and he had even asked his agent for a trade And last March, the Canucks GM completely destroyed his forward’s value at his post-trade deadline press conference I was also told this morning that we shouldn’t be surprised to see the Canadiens trade not one, but both of their first-round picks for tomorrow night’s amateur draft in California.If it means getting a top-six forward, the two picks will be sacrificed, I’m told.However, would a team be willing to trade one of its quality forwards in order to get its hands on two first-round picks in a rather weak year? I have my doubts.We’ll see.