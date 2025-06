12th pick to the Penguins: hurts the Canadiens’ chances of moving in the draft

That would be the price they’d have to pay to move up to 11th or 12th. The problem: Pittsburgh has both picks and they too want to move up. – Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) June 26, 2025

Justin Larose, a diminutive + speedy LH-shot winger from the QMJHL, has committed to @umichhockey! The Saint-Lazare, QC native will bring a unique perspective to the room as the first Francophone to suit up for U-M since Thomas Bordeleau.#FutureBlue #GoBlue #CollegeHockey pic.twitter.com/8eDVsyzBhI – Michigan Hockey’s Future (@FutureBlueIce) June 26, 2025

Confirmed, no Davis Alexander and no Austin Mack tomorrow night in Hamilton for the @MTLAlouettes. – Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) June 26, 2025

Sources say former #Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft will be joining Joel Quenneville’s staff as an assistant with #NHLDucks. Likely to be announced July 1 after Woodcroft’s current deal in Edmonton expires. – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 26, 2025

Gaudreau to Seattle for a 4th Rd pick in 2025 https://t.co/Xo9qcKmdG2 – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 26, 2025

Could the Penguins move Erik Karlsson?

– breaking down what he still has left in the tank

– the flaws that only a few teams can maximize

– the cap hit / signing bonus situation

– potential landing spots https://t.co/zzjmaniFz6 – Shayna (@shaynagoldman_) June 26, 2025

Don Waddell, @BlueJacketsNHL GM and salary cap hardliner: “I’ve been ‘educated’ by every agent I talk to. Just because the player was worth $3 million last year doesn’t mean he’s now worth $4 million because the cap went up.” pic.twitter.com/t7hmQqUf8a – Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) June 26, 2025

Will the Canadiens trade at least one first-round pick by tomorrow night? Possibly.If they do, it will either be to get their hands on an established player or to move up in the draft. I can't see the Canadiens moving backwards, so let's say forwards at the draft.If it's to look for outside reinforcements, we'll see how much other teams value the Canadiens' assets. In that case, the draft order in the top-15 isn't that important.But if you're going to move up in the draft itself, you have to understand that the Rangers sending their first pick of 2025 (12th overall) to the Penguins affects the Canadiens.Why do I say this?Because, in light of the Penguins' acquisition, the Pennsylvania club has the 11th and 12th picks. And if a top-10 club wants to trade their pick, dancing with the Penguins becomes more tempting than dancing with the Canadiens.Arpon Basu (The Athletic) wrote about this : it makes the Habs more likely to keep their picks.It's also worth mentioning that if the Canadiens want to move up to 11th or 12th, which is easier than moving up into the top-10, they'll have to dance with the Penguins… who want to move up, not down.So yes, the Penguins are getting in the Habs' way with the 12th pick.In reality, the simplest thing would be this: the Penguins could draft 11th, 12th, 16th and 17th if Sidney Crosby asked his bosses to go the Montreal route.But that might be a little less realistic for Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes at this point in the 2025 off-season.