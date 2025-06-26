12th pick to the Penguins: hurts the Canadiens’ chances of moving in the draft

That would be the price they’d have to pay to move up to 11th or 12th. The problem: Pittsburgh has both picks and they too want to move up. – Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) June 26, 2025

overtime

Justin Larose, a diminutive + speedy LH-shot winger from the QMJHL, has committed to @umichhockey! The Saint-Lazare, QC native will bring a unique perspective to the room as the first Francophone to suit up for U-M since Thomas Bordeleau.#FutureBlue #GoBlue #CollegeHockey pic.twitter.com/8eDVsyzBhI – Michigan Hockey’s Future (@FutureBlueIce) June 26, 2025

Confirmed, no Davis Alexander and no Austin Mack tomorrow night in Hamilton for the @MTLAlouettes. – Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) June 26, 2025

Sources say former #Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft will be joining Joel Quenneville’s staff as an assistant with #NHLDucks. Likely to be announced July 1 after Woodcroft’s current deal in Edmonton expires. – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 26, 2025

Gaudreau to Seattle for a 4th Rd pick in 2025 https://t.co/Xo9qcKmdG2 – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 26, 2025

Could the Penguins move Erik Karlsson?

– breaking down what he still has left in the tank

– the flaws that only a few teams can maximize

– the cap hit / signing bonus situation

– potential landing spots https://t.co/zzjmaniFz6 – Shayna (@shaynagoldman_) June 26, 2025

Don Waddell, @BlueJacketsNHL GM and salary cap hardliner: “I’ve been ‘educated’ by every agent I talk to. Just because the player was worth $3 million last year doesn’t mean he’s now worth $4 million because the cap went up.” pic.twitter.com/t7hmQqUf8a – Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) June 26, 2025