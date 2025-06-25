Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

The Marner family visited homes in Vegas
Marc-Olivier Cook
The Marner family visited homes in Vegas
Credit: Getty Images
Mitch Marner’s case remains unresolved.

We’re still waiting to find out where he’s going to pursue his career, and the time for his decision is approaching.

But the market opens in less than a week. And while that doesn’t mean he’ll sign as soon as July 1, it’s safe to assume that he won’t necessarily delay in making his choice…

A number of teams have been linked to him in recent times, including the Golden Knights. The latter’s interest in the player isn’t new, because at the last trade deadline, Marner almost went to Vegas in a three-team deal – while Mikko Rantanen almost ended up in Toronto.

In a nutshell.

All this to say that the Knights have him in their sights… and maybe Marner, too, is interested in signing there. Because according to Frank Seravalli(DFO Rundown), the Marner family has been looking at houses in Vegas in recent days.

You have to wonder if this isn’t poaching.

We don’t know if Marner has spoken to the Golden Knights yet… but we do know that he’s not allowed to do so right now.

And if he did talk to the Knights, if he did visit houses to make a plan for what’s next… that would be pure poaching.

Clearly, there are links to be made here with the Tomas Hertl situation – which is the subject of several rumours at the moment.

Rumor has it that the center could head to Carolina at some point in the next few weeks… which would allow the Golden Knights to free up salary to make room for Marner on the block.

There’s nothing done yet, but right now, I really feel like it’s hard to believe that the Knights aren’t the favorites in the race to get Mitch Marner. It seems like it’s all starting to make sense when you consider what the Golden Knights are doing… and you also know that Vegas really isn’t afraid to make a big splash.

Mitch Marner in Vegas with Jack Eichel at center, that would be… something.


,En

– I don’t hate it.

– It’s up to him.

– Things aren’t going well for the Mets.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content