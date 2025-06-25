The Habs kick off their preparatory schedule on September 22 in Montreal

Credit: The Canadiens’ season has been over for a while now. On to the next! That said, we now officially know when the Habs’ preparatory schedule will get underway. It will be… on September 22, in Montreal. The Pittsburgh Penguins will be visiting the Bell Centre for the occasion. There will be six preparatory games between […]

The Canadiens’ season has been over for a while now.

On to the next!

That said, we now officially know when the Habs’ preparatory schedule will get underway. It will be… on September 22, in Montreal.

september 22 against the Penguins – in Montreal

september 23 against the Flyers – in Montreal

september 25 vs. Leafs – in Montreal

september 27 vs. Leafs – Toronto

september 30 vs. Senators – Quebec City

october 4 vs. Senators – Montreal

The 2025-2026 preparatory schedule has arrived! Read ↓ #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/BSxmKosMp4 – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) June 25, 2025

The Pittsburgh Penguins will be visiting the Bell Centre for the occasion. There will be six preparatory games between September 22 and October 4.It looks like this:All games will be played at 7 p.m:

Two games against the Leafs, two against the Sens (one of which will be presented at the Centre Vidéotron in Quebec City)… It should be interesting.

Especially if we see some of the youngsters fighting for a place in the Habs line-up – which they should.

That said, it’s worth noting that the majority of the Canadiens’ preparatory games will be played in Quebec.

This will allow the team to avoid a bit of travel – which is always a pain in the ass in the preparatory schedule because it’s complicated – and clearly, it will also help the players be in better shape when the season officially kicks off.

All this to say that the Canadiens’ hockey will officially return on September 22, in just under three months’ time.

There will of course be practice and rookie camp before then, but hey.

We can start counting the days… Hehe.

Overtime

– Well done!

Montreal Victory captain Marie-Philip Poulin has been named the HPFL’s Most Valuable Player and Best Forward of the 2025 season. She was also named to the first All-Star Team, alongside goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens. On the rookie front,… pic.twitter.com/QWrwVZq9yL – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) June 25, 2025

– There’s more than one.

Question of the day pic.twitter.com/jlvIzRNXJv – TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) June 25, 2025

– Interesting.