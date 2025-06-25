Temple: it’s okay if Carey Price has to wait another year

Introducing the Class of 2025! pic.twitter.com/5PZryNZMRh
– Hockey Hall of Fame (@HockeyHallFame) June 24, 2025
Hall of Fame: who will be in the running with Carey Price in 2026?https://t.co/he72wzTY2m
– RDS (@RDSca) June 24, 2025
overtime
David Pagnotta: It would take one heck of a deal to land Jordan Kyrou – The Sheet
– NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 25, 2025
La Victoire acquire Abby Roque via trade during drafthttps://t.co/i3ISY2a1yt
– RDS (@RDSca) June 25, 2025
With the rising cap, the list of players not expected to receive a qualifying offer (and thus become UFA) is not a long one this summer:#njdevils Cody Glass#blackhawks Philipp Kurashev#sjsharks Klim Kostin
– Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 25, 2025
Quarter-Final bound!
En route to the quarter-finals! #CANMNT pic.twitter.com/HcTY6k1zMW – CANMNT (@CANMNT_Official) June 25, 2025