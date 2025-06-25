Teams to watch that could make moves at the draft

There’s a good chance we’ll see plenty of action at this year’s draft — because right now, there are a lot of rumors swirling around a lot of players. And a few teams, in particular, are worth keeping a close eye on. Let’s talk about them!
The Toronto Maple Leafs
The Leafs have issues to address… because fans have been waiting a long time to see this team finally go all the way. Toronto’s last Stanley Cup win was back in 1967, and expectations remain high year after year. That said, the current formula just isn’t working — and that’s why Brad Treliving needs to stir the pot. Trading for a goaltender or a true number-one defenseman at the draft wouldn’t be a crazy idea… and the Leafs might even use Mitch Marner’s rights to pull off a major deal.
The Vegas Golden Knights
It’s no secret: in Vegas, the Golden Knights are always aggressive. Kelly McCrimmon has shown in the past that he’s not afraid to make big moves, and right now — just two days before the draft — Tomas Hertl’s name is generating plenty of buzz after a strong season. It wouldn’t be surprising at all to see a trade involving Hertl happen right on the draft floor Friday night, during the first round. Especially given the fact that the Golden Knights don’t currently have a first-round pick…
The Utah Mammoth
The Utah Mammoth find themselves in a unique position. The team seems very close to taking the next step in its rebuild, but they’re still missing a key piece to get there. That’s why this club will be one to watch at this year’s draft — especially considering what happened in 2024. Doug Armstrong pulled off a major move by acquiring the excellent Mikhail Sergachev from Tampa Bay, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see the Mammoth GM pull another trick up his sleeve.
The Nashville Predators
The Dallas Stars
The Stars are another team to watch closely — and here’s why: in Dallas, there isn’t much cap space to work with (less than $3 million). Matt Duchene signed a new deal last week, and the Stars followed that by trading Mason Marchment to Seattle, but even so, GM Jim Nill will need to find more flexibility. In that context, one name that’s been making the rounds across the NHL is Jason Robertson. With the cap crunch and the buzz growing louder, you have to wonder… could a blockbuster Robertson trade happen this weekend?
The Sharks have over $53 million in available cap space to work with — Mike Grier has money to spend! But the San Jose GM has also made it clear that he’s open to taking on a big or bad contract to help facilitate a deal, if another GM is willing to dance. With the flexibility he has, Grier is in a position of power. He also stated he’s open to listening to offers for the 2nd overall pick, which adds even more intrigue. When it comes to potential early action at the draft, the Sharks could very well be one of the first teams to make a move.
The Philadelphia Flyers
The Flyers currently hold the 6th overall pick in the upcoming draft — but like Mike Grier, Daniel Brière isn’t hiding his cards. He’s made it clear that any scenario is on the table. He’s open to moving up, trading down if the right offer comes along… or even dealing the pick entirely. With Trevor Zegras now in town and Matvei Michkov blossoming faster than expected, Philly’s direction may be shifting slightly. Yes, they still need more skill, but with two dynamic young forwards already in place, Brière might be tempted to flip that 6th pick for a player who can help right away.
The Penguins hold the 11th and 12th overall picks in the first round — a perfect setup as they begin to transition into a rebuild. But… they still have several high-value veterans on the roster, including Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Erik Karlsson, and Rickard Rakell. Could one of those names be moved to acquire even more first-round picks? It’s certainly a possibility. Without repeating what’s been said often, Pittsburgh’s prospect pool is extremely thin. Given that context, seeing the Penguins make a move to stockpile additional picks — especially in a deep draft — wouldn’t be surprising at all.
The New York Rangers
The Rangers have been unpredictable over the past year — and things continue to shift in the Big Apple. Major names like Jacob Trouba, Chris Kreider, Kaapo Kakko, and Filip Chytil have all been moved, and now there are rumblings that K’Andre Miller and Alexis Lafrenière could be next. What will the Rangers do at the draft? That’s the big question. GM Chris Drury currently doesn’t hold a first-round pick, and with the team’s prospect pool already looking thin, it wouldn’t be surprising to see another significant player moved on Friday night in an effort to restock future assets.
The Montreal Canadiens
Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton hold a strong hand heading into the draft. With the 16th and 17th overall picks in the first round, the Canadiens’ front office has multiple options: they could package both picks to move up, trade one of them for immediate help, or simply select two promising prospects. The possibilities feel endless right now for Montreal. What we do know is that Hughes is actively looking to upgrade his team’s top six. And given how loaded the Canadiens are with draft picks and prospects, don’t rule out a major trade on Friday night. Hughes does have a reputation for making noise at the draft…