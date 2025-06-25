Teams to watch that could make moves at the draft

The Sharks have over $53 million in available cap space to work with — Mike Grier has money to spend! But the San Jose GM has also made it clear that he’s open to taking on a big or bad contract to help facilitate a deal, if another GM is willing to dance. With the flexibility he has, Grier is in a position of power. He also stated he’s open to listening to offers for the 2nd overall pick, which adds even more intrigue. When it comes to potential early action at the draft, the Sharks could very well be one of the first teams to make a move.