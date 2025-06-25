Surprise: Evander Kane off to play for the Canucks

The Edmonton Oilers recently tried to trade Evander Kane.And now a fish has taken the bait: the Canucks. The Vancouver club has secured the services of the Vancouver native for next season, the final season of his contract.

Elliotte Friedman was the first to raise the theory… and a few minutes later, the main interested party tweeted the news. That pretty much makes it official.

As my time with the @EdmontonOilers has now come to a close, I want to take a moment to sincerely thank the entire organization, my teammates, and the incredible community of Edmonton. To the Oilers Ownership, front office, coaching staff, and trainers-thank you for believing in… pic.twitter.com/huOxax5FxK – Evander Kane (@evanderkane) June 25, 2025

Kane’s agent also confirmed the whole thing.

Dan Milstein mentioned that three clubs were interested. But returning home was Kane’s preference, and that’s what happened in the end. It’s a nice gesture on the part of the Oilers, who were looking to part with his salary.

Evander Kane has been traded to Vancouver, his agent Dan Milstein confirms, but he says Canucks/Oilers still waiting on official trade call with the league.

Three teams were interested, Milstein says. Kane goes back home to Van which was the player’s preference. – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 25, 2025

In 2025-2026, the player will be in the last year of his contract. He earns an average of $5.125 million per season (that’s his cap hit), but in real money, the Canucks will owe him $4 million within a year.

With the money saved, the Oilers can have some fun. A goalie, perhaps?The Canucks, on the other hand, add a talented local player. For Canucks fans who love prowess on the ice, this is a very good thing.

For the guys in the dressing room and the coaching staff? They’re adding… a strange sparrow, let’s say.

The former Thrashers, Jets, Sabres, Sharks and Oilers (there’s a reason he’s in his fifth organization) has helped the Oilers in the playoffs for the past few years. He knows how to play hockey.

He also missed the entire last regular season (but not the playoffs, which makes the NHL wonder) due to injury. But right now, he’s got to be healthy.