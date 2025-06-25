Rumor mill: A four-year contract (at $5M per season) for Tavares in Toronto?

John Tavares is no longer 25.

But he’s still one of the best players in the National League, even at 34.

He scored 38 goals last season (74 total points) and was an important part of the Leafs’ regular-season play. But… he doesn’t have a contract for next season, and we wonder what’s going to happen with him.

There’s a chance he’ll stay in Toronto, but at the moment, discussions between the two sides seem more complicated.

Pierre LeBrun: I believe if the Maple Leafs put a $5×4 deal in front of John Tavares, he would sign it – TSN – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 25, 2025

We know that he wants to finish his career with the Leafs.And according to Pierre LeBrun (TSN) , Tavares would be willing to sign a four-year contract valued at $5 million per season if offered.Seeing Tavares take such a pay cut would please fans in Toronto.

Because at 34, he’s not worth as much as he was when he signed his seven-year, $11 million-a-year contract.

But… it would also help the Leafs maintain a certain leadership structure. Tavares has already worn the C on his jersey, he’s a well-liked guy over there and he grew up a Leafs fan too.

We shouldn’t be surprised if he decides to sign a new contract in the Queen City.

About Jordan Kyrou…

Jordan Kyrou is an underrated player.

He doesn’t get talked about much because he plays in St. Louis… but still: he’s averaged 35 goals over the past three years, and he’s got the tools to help any National League club.

That said, the Blues seem ready to send him elsewhere because they think they’ve found a replacement… named Jimmy Snuggerud.

Frank Seravalli: Trading Jordan Kyrou may be one way to continue to turn over the Blues roster; rival GMs calculate the Blues will see Jimmy Snuggerud as his effective replacement – Daily Faceoff – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 25, 2025

Frank Seravalli talked about it in an article (Daily Faceoff ).

But for Kyrou, the Blues aren’t interested in getting picks or prospects.

In St. Louis, we have good players… and if the Blues do decide to trade Kyrou, it will be to pick up another player who can help right away.

The names of Noah Dobson and JJ Peterka have been linked to that of the Blues by Seravalli and, ultimately, it might make sense.Especially in the case of Dobson, because the Blues are thin on the right side of defense and because the Islanders are looking to add some offensive punch to the lineup.

Kyrou vs Dobson, I don’t think it’s crazy…

The Lightning want to add a top-9 player

Tampa Bay is always looking for ways to improve.And Julien BriseBois, who is one of the best GMs in the National League, is never afraid to move either.

That said, the Lightning’s plan right now is simple, according to David Pagnotta: the goal is to improve the top-9 by getting a guy who can play on the 2nd or 3rd line.

David Pagnotta: The Lightning wouldn’t mind adding a middle-six right wing – The Fourth Period – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 25, 2025

The Lightning were in the running for the services of Jonathan Toews… but it didn’t work out.

The veteran, who hasn’t played in quite a while, finally decided to come to terms with the Jets on the terms of a new contract.

Will BriseBois be able to find him a replacement to add some offense to his team?

At the same time, it’s not as if the Lightning’s top-9 was doing hard work…

