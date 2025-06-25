Rasmus Andersson: the Canadiens are interested

Skip to content
Rasmus Andersson is a complete defenseman who is probably on his way out of Calgary.

The 6’1, 202-pound right-hander, who is very important to his club’s blue line, is one year away from complete autonomy. At 28, he could be traded by the Flames.

And with the draft only two days away…

Because he’s a major right-handed defenseman, it’s clear that he fits in with what the Habs are looking for. He has 536 games of regular-season experience in Alberta, and Kent Hughes is surely looking for someone like him.

So the question is: could the Habs go out and get him?

According to Marco D’Amico, who looked into the matter and wrote an article on the RG media site on the subject, the Montreal Canadiens are among the teams interested in Andersson’s services.

The Blue Jackets, Senators, Bruins and Red Wings are also interested.

Would the defenseman be open to the idea of signing in Montreal long-term? Because I can’t see Kent Hughes giving away a first-round pick and more for a rental player, we agree…

Right now, he’s making an average of $4.5 million a year. How much of a raise will he get? And how willing is the Habs to offer him one?

These are the questions we need to ask ourselves in connection with the case of the man who could more than replace David Savard.

According to D’Amico’s source, the Canadiens would have to move some salary to make room for Andersson – but keep in mind that Carey Price’s contract is a game-changer. To be continued…


