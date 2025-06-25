NHL expansion: it’s only a matter of time before the next one!

Gary Bettman really wants to see the NHL get to (at least) 33 teams.

There was some development on the subject of potential NHL expansion on Wednesday. At the NHL Governors’ Meeting, Bettman hinted that the file is moving forward quietly.

Expansion update: Gary Bettman said they apprised BOG of expressions of interest. Nothing has risen to level of application yet to consider. League will not open formal process. And prospective markets/parties are now aware of expansion fee price. https://t.co/KIJMAVhGnP – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 25, 2025

According to information shared by Frank Seravalli, the NHL governors were made aware of the interest shown by certain investors, and that these investors had been made aware of the cost of an expansion. However, no formal application has yet been filed.

No formal application has been filed, but let’s just say it coincides nicely with recent news that Atlanta has come a long way in its quest to regain an NHL team.

Let’s just say that building a $3-billion amphitheatre sounds like something Atlanta really believes in.

Based on this information, it’s easy to see that it’s no longer a question of if there will be an expansion, but rather when .

If Atlanta achieves its goal, it would be a third attempt in the NHL after the Flames and Thrashers.If the NHL really embarks on the project with Atlanta, it must first and foremost ensure that every little problem is solved, every box ticked before moving forward.

Atlanta is a great sports city and its potential team could be financially successful, but you don’t want to rush into things and go in any old way, as we saw with Arizona, for example.

Speaking of Arizona, it’s very rare for leagues to have an odd number of teams. So there could be two expansions in a short space of time, a bit like Vegas and Seattle. And since we know the NHL isn’t closing the door on a return to Arizona, we could be treated to the Coyotes 2.0.

But all this is just a hypothesis for Arizona.

We’ll probably have to wait several more months for news of an expansion, but rest assured that the chances of the NHL staying at 32 teams are very slim.

