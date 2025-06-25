Martin St-Louis now a CCM shareholder

Credit: Martin St-Louis enjoyed a long career as an NHL player. He made money, and he also decided to go out on his own several years ago after retiring. He founded an investment firm with a former NHL player (Jeff Hamilton) called Seven7. Today, we learn that the Canadiens’ head coach is now one of CCM’s […]

Martin St-Louis enjoyed a long career as an NHL player.He made money, and he also decided to go out on his own several years ago after retiring.He founded an investment firm with a former NHL player (Jeff Hamilton) called Seven7.

Today, we learn that the Canadiens’ head coach is now one of CCM’s shareholders.

In fact, what you need to know indirectly is that Seven7 has teamed up with investment firm Altor – which has itself become a majority shareholder in CCM.

A private equity firm founded by former Tampa Bay Lightning star (and current Montreal Canadiens head coach) Martin St. Louis has invested in hockey equipment giant @CCMHockey This marks the second PE investment CCM has received in the last year.https://t.co/FfkTUw8xn7 – Ben Horney (@BenHorney) June 25, 2025

This is interesting, especially given that CCM has its offices in Montreal.The amount of the affiliation and the price paid were not disclosed, as reported by Front Office Sports

I wonder if the fact that St-Louis is the Canadiens’ current head coach played a role in all this.

The question does arise, after all.

But, all in all, it’s an important decision because we know that the CCM company generates a lot of money.

Many NHL stars use this brand – whether for skates, helmets, gloves, sticks or equipment – and clearly, Martin St-Louis saw this as a great opportunity to profit with his firm.

All in all, it’s a really cool project for him because it will also allow him to stay in the hockey world when he’s tired of coaching.

Overtime

– Great news for Lions fans.

Forward Anthony Beauchamp will be back this season! The speedy skater will undoubtedly enhance the offense of Ron Choules’ troupe! Welcome back, Beauch! : https://t.co/qp3bLf Ialp pic.twitter.com/RkzESH2lg5 – xy – Trois-Rivières Lions (@Lions3r) June 25, 2025

– Sick!

TJ Oshie vs Pro Golfer. What in the Happy Gilmore?! pic.twitter.com/nALcL49oHX – BarDown (@BarDown) June 25, 2025

– Still.