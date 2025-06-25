Martin St-Louis now a CCM shareholder

Today, we learn that the Canadiens’ head coach is now one of CCM’s shareholders.
In fact, what you need to know indirectly is that Seven7 has teamed up with investment firm Altor – which has itself become a majority shareholder in CCM.
A private equity firm founded by former Tampa Bay Lightning star (and current Montreal Canadiens head coach) Martin St. Louis has invested in hockey equipment giant @CCMHockey
This marks the second PE investment CCM has received in the last year.https://t.co/FfkTUw8xn7
– Ben Horney (@BenHorney) June 25, 2025
I wonder if the fact that St-Louis is the Canadiens’ current head coach played a role in all this.
But, all in all, it’s an important decision because we know that the CCM company generates a lot of money.
Many NHL stars use this brand – whether for skates, helmets, gloves, sticks or equipment – and clearly, Martin St-Louis saw this as a great opportunity to profit with his firm.
All in all, it’s a really cool project for him because it will also allow him to stay in the hockey world when he’s tired of coaching.
