The Canadiens are looking to improve for next season, and it’s no secret that they’re trying to find a top-6 forward.According to Frank Seravalli, Kent Hughes is “aggressive” in his search for a top-6 forward.Aggressive” doesn’t translate well into French, but it’s important to understand that Kent Hughes doesn’t give up, and is constantly making offers left and right.According to Seravalli, Hughes has been on a mission for the past two or three weeks, calling general managers across the NHL.The only problem is that the Canadiens’ GM is being told no by the ton.Seravalli even described the situation as if Kent Hughes had been retired at bat every time in recent weeks.The good news is that Kent Hughes is going for it and not giving up.Perhaps it’s time to ask whether what the Canadiens have to offer is too tempting for other teams. Montreal has one of the best banks of prospects in the NHL, but it’s probably not ready to touch everyone.Listening to the offers, the names Joshua Roy and/or Logan Mailloux keep coming up. I’m willing to bet that these two guys don’t excite a ton of NHL general managers.Knowing that Kent Hughes gets turned down so often may also mean that general managers with interesting top-6 forwards are asking for a lot.Hughes has become accustomed to transactions where Montreal doesn’t offer much for a risky return. To get your hands on a player you’re sure of his value and what he can bring you, you’ll probably have to put more on the table.The Habs GM has also become accustomed to surprise transactions during the summer and at the draft. We can expect this trend to continue this year.If Kent Hughes keeps swinging the bat, he’s bound to hit the ball sooner or later. All that remains to be seen is whether it will be a home run.– There’ll be plenty of fantasy in Philadelphia.– Jake Allen is of interest to many teams.– He’ll need a rest before the fight.