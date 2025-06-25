JJ Peterka traded to Mammoth

We’d known for some time that JJ Peterka was unhappy in Buffalo. We knew he was on the trade market, and with the draft approaching, we suspected we might see him move as early as this week.

And tonight, things got moving. Around 11 p.m., Frank Seravalli reported that the Sabres and the Mammoth had reached an agreement regarding Peterka… but that something was holding up the deal.

Presumably, the Mammoth wanted a deal for Peterka, who would become a restricted free agent in a few days, before paying top dollar for his services.

And in the end, it’s just been settled: Peterka is heading to Utah.

A great signing for André Tourigny’s team.

Trade call being arranged. This is happening. https://t.co/hKiECg6RJO – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 26, 2025

More details to come…