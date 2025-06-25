Skip to content
News

Jesperi Kotkaniemi: “Teams have called Carolina regarding his availability”
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
An undrafted prospect has to prove every day that he can play to make the cut. A first-round pick has to show you every day that he can’t play to decide to pack him in.

It’s a cliché, but it’s true.

After all, a talented player can always, for some reason, explode elsewhere. That’s why teams are often patient with these players in the sports world.

And Jesperi Kotkaniemi is no exception.

The Hurricanes gave him an astronomical contract because he was talented. It certainly wasn’t for what he’d managed to prove in the National Hockey League.

And today, we have to believe they regret it.

But even so, much to my surprise, there are teams who apply the idea of considering giving too many chances to a third overall pick since the Canes GM has been getting calls for KK. This is what Frank Seravalli (DFO) reports.

It’s crazy to think that after seven years in the NHL and nearly 500 games (!) under the tie in the regular season, there are still teams who think they have the Caramilk’s secret to taking him to another level.

At $4.82 million per season for five more big seasons, KK isn’t the biggest financial liability. Especially with a rising ceiling.

But there’s still a nasty gap, in my opinion, between “thinking about buying him out” and “thinking about getting him on his current contract” when it comes to Kotkaniemi.

If I’m a GM, I don’t touch that contract.


