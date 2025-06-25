Jesperi Kotkaniemi: “Teams have called Carolina regarding his availability”

#stlblues winger Jordan Kyrou rockets up the Trade Targets board, one of five new names, including #LeafsForever Brandon Carlo.
40 names in play 48 hours from #NHLDraft Day:https://t.co/NLD5hCbx8E – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 25, 2025
overtime
The #2025nhldraft order of picks for the 1st round as it stands
LISTEN TO LIVE PICK BY PICK COVERAGE from Los Angeles of the #NHLDraft on @SiriusXMNHL Join @stevekouleas @LaughlinSXM @ShaneMalloy @tylermadarasz47 @DennisTFP @TheFourthPeriod @sportsology for the best coverage. pic.twitter.com/KUX4tdrSb8 – SiriusXM NHL Network Radio (@SiriusXMNHL) June 24, 2025
Alexandre Carrier never doubted Lane Hutson for the Calderhttps://t.co/XbTeLvhvoR
– RDS (@RDSca) June 25, 2025
An NHL amateur scouting director dares to say it publicly https://t.co/Umt27dvSaN
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 25, 2025