Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

“It’s completely untrue”: Barry Trotz denies that Jonathan Marchessault wants to quit
Félix Forget
“It’s completely untrue”: Barry Trotz denies that Jonathan Marchessault wants to quit
Credit: Getty Images
Jonathan Marchessault has been the talk of the town in recent weeks. Somewhat out of left field, Frank Seravalli speculated that the Québécois might like to join the Habs to get closer to home after a difficult year in Nashville… and the player added a layer to it that very evening, saying that Montreal has a special place in his heart.

And when you consider that the Habs coveted him a year ago, it was easy to make the connection.

Since then, however, things have been pretty quiet. Certain informants have expressed certain reservations… and the subject of taxes has been raised as an important element in this matter.

We know that in Nashville, taxes are much lower than in Quebec, let’s say. And that’s a factor that could tip the balance.

And yesterday, in an interview with the Nashville Post and as reported in this TVA Sports article, Barry Trotz was quite clear: the rumours about Marchessault are “completely false”.

Trotz was a little surprised to see all this in the media, so much so that he called Pat Brisson to get an update on the player. And obviously, following that conversation, he was reassured.

He was told that there was “nothing going on” with Marchessault.

The impression was growing that we should expect to see Marchessault back in Nashville next year. Hearing Barry Trotz say such things, insisting that he expects his veteran core to bounce back strongly next year, made it seem more and more likely that the former Golden Knights star would not be traded this summer.

But at the same time, we know that everyone lies at this time of year, Marc Bergevin and P.K. Subban be damned…


Overtime

– Brandon Saad will stay in Vegas.

– Justin Carbonneau and Carter Bear are the favorites.

– Nice readings.

– Indeed.

– Interesting.

– Another defeat for CF Montreal.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content