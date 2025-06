“It’s completely untrue”: Barry Trotz denies that Jonathan Marchessault wants to quit

Overtime

Sounds like Brandon Saad will be returning to Vegas, too https://t.co/YzFrOEFfsu – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 26, 2025

“I talked to them quite a bit.” We mostly focused on the big players for the 16th/17th-place targets. Sometimes you have to put away the tape measure. If there’s a forward under 6′ that the Habs might consider in the 1st round, it’s him.https://t.co/kuiSut7g5d – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) June 25, 2025

Unfortunately for the #GoHabsGo, the #2025NHLDraft doesn’t project to be a very bountiful one@chrismpeters: “I don’t think it’s a particularly deep draft… Once you get outside of the top 10 it really does start to drop off “#thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/fysi94LtzU – The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) June 25, 2025

It’s Draft Week in the NHL, the rumours are running wild. @DennisTFP & I dive into the noise surrounding the Kings (Gavrikov, Spence, 24th ov pick), the Panthers making traction on Bennett, Marchand & (?!) Ekblad, more moves for Oilers & Canucks, and a hot Mangiapane market. pic.twitter.com/zDR8ef55Bd – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 26, 2025

Jonathan Marchessault has been the talk of the town in recent weeks. Somewhat out of left field, Frank Seravalli speculated that the Québécois might like to join the Habs to get closer to home after a difficult year in Nashville … and the player added a layer to it that very evening, saying that Montreal has a special place in his heart And when you consider that the Habs coveted him a year ago, it was easy to make the connection.Since then, however, things have been pretty quiet. Certain informants have expressed certain reservations… and the subject of taxes has been raised as an important element in this matter.We know that in Nashville, taxes are much lower than in Quebec, let's say. And that's a factor that could tip the balance.And yesterday, in an interview with the Nashville Post and as reported in this TVA Sports article , Barry Trotz was quite clear: the rumours about Marchessault are "completely false".Trotz was a little surprised to see all this in the media, so much so that he called Pat Brisson to get an update on the player. And obviously, following that conversation, he was reassured.He was told that there was "nothing going on" with Marchessault.The impression was growing that we should expect to see Marchessault back in Nashville next year. Hearing Barry Trotz say such things, insisting that he expects his veteran core to bounce back strongly next year, made it seem more and more likely that the former Golden Knights star would not be traded this summer.But at the same time, we know that everyone lies at this time of year, Marc Bergevin and P.K. Subban be damned…