“It’s completely untrue”: Barry Trotz denies that Jonathan Marchessault wants to quit

Habs fans, forget it. https://t.co/sKOszyykUk
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 25, 2025
Overtime
Sounds like Brandon Saad will be returning to Vegas, too https://t.co/YzFrOEFfsu
– Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 26, 2025
Always interesting to follow the evolution of the odds a few days before the draft
Quite surprised by the one assigned to Logan Hensler… there may be a shot here. https://t.co/fFdA9GUxTR – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) June 25, 2025
“I talked to them quite a bit.”
We mostly focused on the big players for the 16th/17th-place targets. Sometimes you have to put away the tape measure. If there’s a forward under 6′ that the Habs might consider in the 1st round, it’s him.https://t.co/kuiSut7g5d – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) June 25, 2025
– Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) June 25, 2025
Unfortunately for the #GoHabsGo, the #2025NHLDraft doesn’t project to be a very bountiful one@chrismpeters: “I don’t think it’s a particularly deep draft… Once you get outside of the top 10 it really does start to drop off “#thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/fysi94LtzU
– The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) June 25, 2025
It’s Draft Week in the NHL, the rumours are running wild. @DennisTFP & I dive into the noise surrounding the Kings (Gavrikov, Spence, 24th ov pick), the Panthers making traction on Bennett, Marchand & (?!) Ekblad, more moves for Oilers & Canucks, and a hot Mangiapane market. pic.twitter.com/zDR8ef55Bd
– David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 26, 2025
FC Cincinnati wins at Saputo Stadium.
Full details: https: //t.co/5IOd0ZeznW pic.twitter.com/036npALRVF – RDS (@RDSca) June 26, 2025