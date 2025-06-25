Cole Caufield for Caleb Desnoyers: “I’m doing it on the run,” says Martin Lemay

Caleb Desnoyers is an attractive player.

He plays center, has the qualities of a two-way player, is excellent in all three zones of the rink… and that makes him one of the best prospects for the draft.

The Québécois is likely to be released quickly, as he is very popular with clubs.

The idea of Desnoyers ending up in Montreal is popular too, and that’s normal.

He’s got what it takes to fill the second-center spot in the long term… and we know the Canadiens are looking for a player like him.

On that note – for what it’s worth – Marc-André Dumont asked Martin Lemay today(On Jase) if he’d be willing to give up Cole Caufield to acquire Desnoyers.

And Martin Lemay’s answer was pretty clear:

On the run! – Martin Lemay

And you, do you : Cole Caufield for Caleb Desnoyers?

However, Martin Lemay makes a good point later on.

He goes on to say that trading Caufield would slow down the rebuilding process a bit… because #13 is already established as one of the good snipers in the National League.

Caufield put 37 in last season!

But on the other hand, to receive… you have to pay too. And that’s not going to happen by offering draft picks or prospects for a guy with star potential.

Because in reality, the team that drafts Caleb Desnoyers will be able to count on him as an important player in the organization for the long term.

The science of the draft is far from exact, and we can all agree on that… but seeing his progression and seeing his talent, it’s also hard to believe that Desnoyers won’t have a nice, long career in the show.

He’s that good…

At the same time, we’ve seen him do it: Caufield is already a major player in Montreal. He’s the team’s best natural goalscorer, and it’s his job to fill the net in Montreal. Would I be willing to let him go for a guy who hasn’t played a single game in the NHL?

That’s the question. Because if the Habs trade Caufield and it doesn’t work out for Desnoyers for some reason… it would be a real, real catastrophe.

Overtime

– He’s going to be good, too.

Michael Misa is a forward with @SpiritHockey. Misa played high level lacrosse growing up. His other hobbies include golf, pool, paintball and guitar, which is something he has picked up recently and is working to improve on. #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/7WVDVYuvyr – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) June 25, 2025

– Will the Islanders draft him?

James Hagens has the chance to live every hockey kid’s dream. Being drafted 1st overall to his hometown team. https://t.co/I5hhzQCZPQ pic.twitter.com/wE1dlBLVMD – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) June 25, 2025

– Good point.

Thumbs up to Edmonton Oilers for managing to trade Evander Kane’s $5.125 million cap hit contract to the Vancouver Canucks. While they also picked up a fourth-round draft pick this was all about acquiring cap space. Gonna be interesting to see if they use it Tuesday. – Terry Jones (@byterryjones) June 25, 2025

– It’s going to get hot between now and the end of the calendar.