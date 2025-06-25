Adding a goalkeeper to Montreal: another door has been opened

Biron on TSN names 3 goalies the Oilers should target: 1. John Gibson

2. Elvis Merzļikins

3. Jake Allen – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) June 25, 2025

NHL : Waite surprised and disappointed by Price’s absence from the Hall of Famehttps://t.co/NvWjHxTrqA – RDS (@RDSca) June 25, 2025

Who will the next #NHLBruins captain be?@MurphysLaw74: “At first I thought McAvoy would be the next guy but I’m leaning more towards Pastrnak right now “#thesickpodcast @simmerpuck pic.twitter.com/jBfWhX9jwD – The Sick Podcast – The Eye Test (@sickpodnhl) June 25, 2025

NHL Board meets today. With ongoing speculation around Atlanta, expect a general report on who has approached the NHL and from where. Atlanta isn’t the only one. Nothing more than an update at this point. – Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 25, 2025

Jeff Marek: I really wonder about Utah for Aaron Ekblad – The Sheet – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 25, 2025

How an Erik Karlsson trade might work, plus latest on Tavares, Marchand, Ekblad, Bouchard. My latest Rumblings for@TheAthletic https://t.co/MRZalpuPa1 – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 25, 2025