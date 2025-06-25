Skip to content
Adding a goalkeeper to Montreal: another door has been opened
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
Goalkeeper Jasons.

In recent days, there has been talk that Frank Seravalli has opened the door to the Canadiens signing a #2 goaltender to send Jakub Dobes back to the minors.

Will this definitely happen? Not for sure, no.

But the more we read on the subject, the more we see that the door is open to seeing a new goalie enter the Canadiens organization this off-season. Jakub Dobes and Jacob Fowler had better find a way to get along, then? Perhaps.

Once again this morning, in a piece by James Mirtle(The Athletic), we see that the door is open for the Canadiens to consider adding a goaltender alongside Samuel Montembeault.

The Habs are indeed in the “they could move: teams that could pick up a big goalie via trade or sign a #2 goalie on the autonomy market” category of the text.

We agree that if the Canadiens make a move, it won’t be the same targets as the Oilers, who are looking for a big goalie. The needs aren’t exactly the same in the two cities.

In The Athletic’s piece, it says that the Habs are among “the teams having to decide whether their young #2 goalie is a good fit or if they need to go to the free-agent market for help” ahead of this summer.

Remember that Jakub Dobes played in the playoffs following Samuel Montembeault’s injury, and that he wasn’t one of two goalies for the Laval Rocket in the playoffs.

But things can change quickly in hockey.

There’s a world in which the Canadiens give Dobes the #2 job. But seeing the European get even more mileage in Laval couldn’t hurt his long-term career.

My ultimate solution? Sign a goalie who can shuttle between the AHL and NHL. That way, you do what you want with Dobes and the other goalie fills the other hole.

But does such a goalie exist?


