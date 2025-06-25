84-game regular season: could start as early as 2026-27

I’ve reported on this before, but the idea in going to 84 regular season games starting in ’26-27 would be in conjunction with reducing the pre-season as part it, perhaps going down to 4 pre-season games https://t.co/rcS5pv6s4o
– Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 25, 2025
Overtime
But rest assured GM Kent Hughes is working hard, writes @FoyMarc. https://t.co/8RcSBTpBO6
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 26, 2025
Overtime news, live from Stade Saputo:
1. Giacomo Vrioni has his entire right arm wrapped in what appears to be a cast, or a relatively sturdy splint. 2. Hassoun Camara walks around with a huge smile on his face. He’s really happy with the position he’s been given… pic.twitter.com/pRtG5pFUC0 – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) June 25, 2025
FLAGG CAPTURED!
WELCOME TO DALLAS, COOPER! @Academy // #FlaggCaptured #MFFL pic.twitter.com/NJ4RnsR6Lt – Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) June 26, 2025