Two players from Mighty Ducks films to announce Ducks’ first pick

The 2025 NHL Draft is fast approaching (three days).There are just three days to go until the day hockey fans have been waiting for, for all sorts of reasons.

First, it’s a reason to get together with friends and family, now that the season and playoffs are over.

What’s more, all fans will know a little more about their favorite club. Many rumours are circulating about the draft, and we’ll finally have some answers.

For Canadiens fans, we’ll finally know what the club will do with first-round picks #16 and #17.

But what we do know for Friday is who will announce the Anaheim Ducks’ first pick, and many will be thrilled.

Anaheim will be speaking at #10, and the club has unveiled two people who will be announcing the pick.

They are Charlie and Connie from the Mighty Ducks movies. These films have left their mark on many hockey fans in the past, and we’ll have the chance to see two of the main actors.

The quack attack is back, Jack! Announcing our first round pick at the 2025 #NHLDraft will be Mighty Ducks stars Joshua Jackson (Charlie) and Marguerite Moreau (Connie)!

: 4 p.m. PT

– Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) June 24, 2025

This news will get a lot of attention and could clearly help the ratings for this decentralized draft… at least, for the first 10 picks in the first round.

Still, I’m pretty excited about this news, it’s going to be good to see again two faces that have marked so many hockey fanatics.

The first film came out in 1992, the second in 1994 and the third in 1996, but even if I wasn’t around when they came out, these films still left their mark on me.

After Céline Dion announced Ivan Demidov for the Habs (as a surprise), now the Ducks are going with Charlie (Joshua Jackson) and Connie (Marguerite Moreau) for their 10th overall pick. It’s rare that you know something like that in advance.

I’m looking forward to this draft even more, even though I’m already very excited.

