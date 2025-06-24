The Golden Knights want to trade Tomas Hertl: keep an eye on the Hurricanes

Marco , I am still waiting on a final confirmation. I was told to wait a bit
– David Ettedgui (@EttedguiDavid) June 24, 2025
Tomas Hertl’s name is one I’ve heard a few times since last week.
Reports he may be on his way out of Vegas this morning to the Eastern Conference. – Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) June 24, 2025
overtime
Hockey Canada has named Alan Millar as its first-ever full-time general manager of the Program of Excellence.
Millar previously oversaw golds at the 2022 and 2023 World Juniors and Hlinka Gretzky Cups. He’ll be leaving his role as Regina Pats general manager. – Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) June 24, 2025
NCAA: Gavin McKenna hesitates between two universities for next yearhttps://t.co/YXRN69qmk7
– RDS (@RDSca) June 24, 2025
Happy Saint-Jean from Dequoy, Gagné, Callis and the Alouettes! pic.twitter.com/JFXmhVdUDt
– Montreal Alouettes (@MTLAlouettes) June 24, 2025
If Lane Hutson wants to win, he might need to take less on his contract…@EricEngels: “If your primary objective is to win, you have to take less “#GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast@TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/H6cpQFZBsg
– The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) June 24, 2025