The Golden Knights want to trade Tomas Hertl: keep an eye on the Hurricanes

Marco , I am still waiting on a final confirmation. I was told to wait a bit – David Ettedgui (@EttedguiDavid) June 24, 2025

Tomas Hertl’s name is one I’ve heard a few times since last week. Reports he may be on his way out of Vegas this morning to the Eastern Conference. – Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) June 24, 2025

If Lane Hutson wants to win, he might need to take less on his contract…@EricEngels: “If your primary objective is to win, you have to take less “#GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast@TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/H6cpQFZBsg – The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) June 24, 2025

For the past few minutes, Tomas Hertl has been the name to watch on the market.The forward really seems to be on his way out to Vegas, a club never afraid to make big trades in the hope of improving their team for the future.And right now, the club to watch is Carolina. Just over a year after leaving San Jose, the European could still be on his way out.We don’t know if it’s going to happen or not, since for several minutes now, we’ve been hearing a lot of cautious talk, but also some people saying it’s going to happen, before retracting their statements a few moments later.But one thing is certain: the Hurricanes are one to watch.There are currently two reasons why we’re waiting to see if it’s going to happen. The first is that the player’s non-movement clause becomes more permissive on July 1, which is next week.That could change things. But then, we don’t know what he thinks of the Canes either…But also, I wonder to what extent the Hurricanes see Hertl as a “plan B” to Mitch Marner. Is it possible that the deal is conditional on Marner signing in Vegas?The question arises.Clearly, the Golden Knights want to make room for Marner. But the Hurricanes, if they believe in their chances of signing the Toronto native, aren’t going to shoot themselves in the foot.They want reinforcements, but their preference is surely Marner. Hertl, who scored 61 points last year and is worth $6.75 million on the Vegas payroll for another five years, isn’t a bad player, but he’s not in the same league.– Hockey Canada has a GM.– What will he do?– Sick.– Logical.