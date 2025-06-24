Sharks interested in “swallowing” salary: An opportunity for the Habs to trade Price’s contract?

Even though Carey Price is no longer playing, his contract is still on the Canadiens’ books.

That’s why the option of trading him to help the club’s payroll has been raised many times in the past.

And maybe the opportunity will present itself this summer for Kent Hughes.I say this in the context that Mike Grier has a plan in mind for the coming months.

The Sharks GM is open to the idea of gobbling up salary this summer because he has room to do so… and he wants to take advantage of the fact that he has $53 million (!) available under the payroll to pursue this option.

Even with Price’s contract, the Sharks would have lots and lots of money to spend…

Mike Grier, @SanJoseSharks GM, says he hasn’t ruled out taking on contracts to facilitate other teams making trades this summer. SJS currently has $53M in space. “You never know. You get to August and might need to take a contract on & get a sweetener, with a pick or prospect.” – Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) June 24, 2025

What may help is that the Sharks will have to find a way to meet the salary floor next year.

The club in San Jose isn’t likely to be super-dominant… and there won’t be many (maybe any) players making big salaries.

That’s where the option of adding Price’s contract ($10.5 million for the 25-26 season) might make sense.

And it fits in well with the Sharks’ timing, who won’t be competitive until AT LEAST the 26-27 season.

I wonder, though, if Kent Hughes is interested in giving something to get rid of Price’s contract. We know there’s no chance of Price’s contract being bought out by the Canadiens… but that doesn’t mean his contract will never be traded, either.

