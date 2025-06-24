Rumor mill: Erik Karlsson is ready to lift his clause to leave the Penguins

We know it’s tough in Pittsburgh.

That’s why we hear a lot of rumours about the Penguins and some of their players.

That said, the latest guy to find himself at the heart of some whispers… his name is Erik Karlsson.

The Karlsson experience was never really crazy in Pittsburgh, and both sides seem to be open to a fresh start.

Because according to David Pagnotta… the defenseman would be willing to waive his no-trade clause to join a Stanley Cup contender.

The Fourth Period: Erik Karlsson would be willing to waive for a contending team; being actively shopped by the Penguins who may be willing to retain some of his $10 million cap hit – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 24, 2025

The problem with Karlsson is his salary.

He has a $10 million cap hit, and that’s a lot for a player who’s slowing down. At least he’s only got two years left on his contract, and maybe that’s what might entice a club to make a move to acquire him…

But knowing that Karlsson wants to join a team that has a chance of going all the way is no surprise.

He’s 35… and still looking for a Stanley Cup ring.

Thatcher Demko on his way out?

It’s been a tough year for Thatcher Demko.

He’s had trouble staying healthy – the goalie played in 23 games last season – and he hasn’t had much success either.

We can’t say it’s 100% his fault, for example… because it’s been hell in Vancouver in recent months.

Canucks gauging market for Demko? https://t.co/2bVNSERF9d – The Fourth Period (@TFP) June 24, 2025

But now, the goalie could be available on the trade market.Still according to David Pagnotta, teams are listening to calls right now about Demko:Demko has proven himself to be a good #1 goaltender in the National League.

When he’s in shape… he’s also one of the best goaltenders on the Bettman circuit.

That’s why I’m thinking that any team looking to improve in front of the net should give the Canucks a call and see what they can do.

What if that team was called the Oilers?

I say that all the same, but we all know what the problem is in Edmonton…

Another Canucks player in the news

In addition to Demko, Elias Pettersson has been the talk of the town for some time now.

The Canucks aren’t happy with Pettersson’s performance (with good reason), and the idea of trading him to take advantage of his current value seems to be on the table.

Especially since Pettersson is relatively young, it might be a good time to send him elsewhere before he regresses any further…

Farhan Lalji (TSN) even thinks there’s a chance the Swede could be traded before July 1:

Is there a chance Elias Pettersson gets moved prior to July 1st? @FarhanLaljiTSN has more: https://t.co/j6uhj7VLHw pic.twitter.com/fhyrttpzFo – JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) June 24, 2025

In 22-23, Pettersson scored 39 goals and 102 points.

Last season… the main man had his worst career offensive output with 45 points (15 goals) in 64 games.

Again, it’s understandable that the Canucks want to see more from him.

But if Pettersson is really available, Patrik Allvin’s phone will be ringing off the hook.

Because, in reality… Pettersson has all the talent in the world not to be able to explode again.

And maybe a change of scenery would do him some good…

A crazy draft to come?

What I love most about the draft… is when Gary Bettman comes to the podium to say he has a deal to announce.

I’m still thinking about the draft that took place in Montreal and the commissioner who had all the fans at the Bell Centre screaming!

That said, according to Elliotte Friedman… maybe we should expect a lot of movement at the next draft.

At least, the tipster thinks(32 Thoughts Podcast) that there’s a good chance this year’s draft will be “crazy”:

Elliotte Friedman: The draft is never as crazy as I’ve hoped…but I really think this one has a chance to be crazy – 32 Thoughts Podcast – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 24, 2025

It would be cool, for real.

It’s always nice to see clubs on the move… and we know that there are several rumours involving several players this year.

Promising, at least. And that’s why the excitement is so high right now!

Overtime

– Coming up.

The Chicago Blackhawks will make the 3rd overall pick on Friday. James Hagens is worth considering with that selection for a variety of reasons. New for @TheHockeyNews https://t.co/5CyD7Qnnpq – Vinnie Parise (@VinnieParise) June 24, 2025

– A beast of nature.

Mason West is the latest Minnesota product with serious potential at both hockey and football (w/ @MikeBartner) pic.twitter.com/rc3isPmilV – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 24, 2025

– I love it!