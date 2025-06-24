Skip to content
Rumor mill: Devils interested in Jason Robertson
Michaël Petit
We’re getting closer and closer to the draft and the free agent market, and rumors are flying everywhere.

It’s always interesting to know what’s going on throughout the NHL, especially at this crucial time for all the clubs.

Earlier today, my colleague Marc-Olivier Cook talked about the situations of Erik Karlsson, Thatcher Demko and Elias Pettersson, among others.

But with rumors flying all over the NHL, it’s important to clear the air about what’s going on.

There are frequent developments on certain players at this time of year, with the draft only three days away.

Tonight, we’ll discuss Jason Robertson, JJ Peterka, the Rangers and Brad Marchand.

Devils interested in Jason Robertson

Recently, we told you that the Stars aren’t necessarily looking to trade Jason Robertson, but are listening to offers nonetheless.

Well, now we’ve learned that there’s already one team in the running for the 6-foot-3 winger: the New Jersey Devils.

That’s what Pierre LeBrun reported in his latest article on The Athletic.

All it took was for the Stars to mention the possibility of trading the author of a 109-point season for a team to come forward.

A guy like Robertson changes the face of a franchise pretty quickly, even if his last two seasons were somewhat disappointing (80 points nonetheless).

And the Devils need to make some changes, having been eliminated in five short games against the Carolina Hurricanes.

New York Islanders and Buffalo Sabres discuss Peterka and Dobson

JJ Peterka of the Sabres and Noah Dobson of the Islanders have certainly been the talk of the town for some time.

The Islanders really seem to want to draft Matthew Schaefer, even if it means trading existing defensemen for offensive support.

At the same time, I can understand why, because Schaefer really does seem to be in a class of his own, even if he hasn’t hit the pro ranks yet.

According to Frank Seravalli, the two clubs have discussed a possible trade involving Peterka and Dobson.

It would make a lot of sense for both teams.

First, the Sabres really need support on the right side of the defensive brigade, and Dobson would certainly be their first right-handed defenseman.

He would also provide good support for Rasmus Dahlin, Bowen Byram, Owen Power and Mattias Samuelsson.

As for the Islanders, they would get a very promising young forward who has just collected 68 points, including 27 goals, and who scored 28 goals the year before.

He’s only 23, mind you.

If there’s one trade I’d be willing to bet a couple of bucks on, it’d be this one, because everything makes sense on both sides. It remains to be seen what the details of the transaction would be, should it go through.

Rangers want to move up in the draft

Why would they want to move up in the draft after making it official that they’re letting the 12th overall pick go to the Penguins?

It’s a question I’ve been asking myself, but that’s exactly whatElliotte Friedman said in his 32 Thoughts Podcast.

I can understand the Rangers letting this year’s #12 pick go, rather than risk losing a pick that could be part of the lottery, and thus, risk losing Gavin McKenna.

But let’s face it, the chances of the Rangers finishing in the 11 worst teams in the NHL (because a team can’t advance more than 10 spots in the lottery) are pretty slim. It’s even more unlikely knowing that they have to win the lottery with very little chance.

But I’m clearly not the only one who was surprised by the Rangers’ disappointing season this year, and with Chris Drury still GM, it’s hard to know what to expect.

Brad Marchand in line for contract extension in Florida

After Sam Bennett said out loud at the Stanley Cup parade that he wasn’t going anywhere, we wondered what would happen with Brad Marchand.

He seems to have enjoyed his stay in Florida (and, of course, his Stanley Cup ring), as well as his new teammates.

Chris Johnston told TSN 1050 that Marchand’s contract extension in Florida is looking more and more likely.

If the Panthers can secure Bennett and Marchand, they’ll be one step ahead of all the other teams.

Only Aaron Ekblad seems to be more on his way out among the free agents on the roster, but nothing is certain yet at this level.

Let’s see what happens with the two-time champions.


