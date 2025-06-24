No, Carey Price has not been inducted into the Hall of Fame

Carey Price has never won the Stanley Cup.

But he…

But he did have a wickedly good career. Olympic gold medals, the Calder Trophy (as a rookie no less), a Hart Trophy, a William M. Jennings Trophy, a Vézina Trophy, a Ted Lindsay Trophy… you get the idea.

That said, the Hockey Hall of Fame welcomed seven new members… and no, Price isn’t one of them.

They are: Zdeno Chara, Joe Thornton, Duncan Keith, Alexander Mogilny, Jennifer Botterill and Brianna Decker, Danièle Sauvageau and Jack Parker.

It would have been deserved because Price has his place among the greats.He was one of the best goalies of his generation and he helped the Canadiens succeed when the team in front of him was bad.

Without Price, the years 2010 to 2021 would have been truly catastrophic in Montreal…

Ultimately, we also know that Price did everything he was supposed to do in his career apart from lifting the Stanley Cup. That’s the only achievement he’s missing… and maybe that’s what hurt him in the end.

Although, it was the same speech for Shea Weber last year…

