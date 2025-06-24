New “fleur-de-lis” logo for the Blues: Happy St. John’s Day in St. Louis, Missouri!

Credit: The Blues’ social network manager launched a big tease at 10:00 am (Eastern Time) yesterday morning. Blues fans had every right to expect a big announcement. it’s gonna be Noteworthy https://t.co/CadWwuBOF 8 – St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) June 23, 2025 However, the long-awaited announcement was made a few minutes ago… and many fans in Missouri […]

The Blues’ social network manager launched a big tease at 10:00 am (Eastern Time) yesterday morning. Blues fans had every right to expect a big announcement.

it’s gonna be Noteworthy https://t.co/CadWwuBOF 8 – St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) June 23, 2025

However, the long-awaited announcement was made a few minutes ago… and many fans in Missouri were left wanting more. Basically, the Blues are announcing that they’ll have a “new” retro look in 2025-26.

A classic look for a new era. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/84lGIIaPnI – St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) June 24, 2025

Let’s just say that, at first glance, it’s hard to notice any major changes to the logo..

Was it really worth trying to create hype with (just) this? Sometimes, modest announcements shouldn’t come with a tease beforehand, so as not to disappoint the people you want to please.

A fleur-de-lis in St. Louis

The Blues didn’t just unveil a “new” logo and vest this morning; they also announced that they would now be using three tertiary logos/brands: a fleur-de-lis, an STL and a trumpet.

Yes, you read that right: the St. Louis Blues will use a (musical) fleur-de-lys as their second logo.

I’m willing to believe that the fleur-de-lis is represented on the flag of the City of St. Louis – named in honor of King Louis IX of France – but I still have a little trouble with the fact that the Blues have a fleur-de-lis as their emblem, but not the Montreal Canadiens.

Especially since it was unveiled on St-Jean-Baptiste Day!

The Saints, the Blues… why doesn’t Quebec’s ECHL NHL hockey team – whose name constantly resonates with its homeland, Canada – join the group? Basically, the fleur-de-lis is first and foremost a symbol of Québécois and French culture.

But then, maybe that’s just me.

Happy St-Jean everyone! Let’s remember Artturi Lehkonen’s goal, four years ago, while enjoying a good Budweiser / beer from a Québécois microbrewery!

Or let’s continue to dream of the return of the Nordiques and their fleur-de-lis…