Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

New “fleur-de-lis” logo for the Blues: Happy St. John’s Day in St. Louis, Missouri!
Maxime Truman
New “fleur-de-lis” logo for the Blues: Happy St. John’s Day in St. Louis, Missouri!
Credit: The Blues’ social network manager launched a big tease at 10:00 am (Eastern Time) yesterday morning. Blues fans had every right to expect a big announcement. it’s gonna be Noteworthy https://t.co/CadWwuBOF 8 – St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) June 23, 2025 However, the long-awaited announcement was made a few minutes ago… and many fans in Missouri […]

The Blues’ social network manager launched a big tease at 10:00 am (Eastern Time) yesterday morning. Blues fans had every right to expect a big announcement.

However, the long-awaited announcement was made a few minutes ago… and many fans in Missouri were left wanting more. Basically, the Blues are announcing that they’ll have a “new” retro look in 2025-26.

Let’s just say that, at first glance, it’s hard to notice any major changes to the logo..

(Credit: St-Louis Blues)

Was it really worth trying to create hype with (just) this? Sometimes, modest announcements shouldn’t come with a tease beforehand, so as not to disappoint the people you want to please.

A fleur-de-lis in St. Louis
The Blues didn’t just unveil a “new” logo and vest this morning; they also announced that they would now be using three tertiary logos/brands: a fleur-de-lis, an STL and a trumpet.

(Credit: St. Louis Blues)
Yes, you read that right: the St. Louis Blues will use a (musical) fleur-de-lys as their second logo.

(Credit: Blues de St-Louis)
The Blues are even selling jerseys, caps and pucks with their new fleur-de-lis in the center.

I’m willing to believe that the fleur-de-lis is represented on the flag of the City of St. Louis – named in honor of King Louis IX of France – but I still have a little trouble with the fact that the Blues have a fleur-de-lis as their emblem, but not the Montreal Canadiens.

Especially since it was unveiled on St-Jean-Baptiste Day!

The Saints, the Blues… why doesn’t Quebec’s ECHL NHL hockey team – whose name constantly resonates with its homeland, Canada – join the group? Basically, the fleur-de-lis is first and foremost a symbol of Québécois and French culture.

But then, maybe that’s just me.

Happy St-Jean everyone! Let’s remember Artturi Lehkonen’s goal, four years ago, while enjoying a good Budweiser / beer from a Québécois microbrewery!

Or let’s continue to dream of the return of the Nordiques and their fleur-de-lis…

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content