Mock Draft: Scott Wheeler’s first 4 picks for the Habs are really interesting

With the draft fast approaching, there’s a lot to keep an eye on with the Canadiens.

That said, at this point in the year, we all know what’s at stake for the Habs.

And while no one can predict the future, we can expect some exciting days ahead. It all starts on Friday with the draft!

For the occasion, Scott Wheeler – an expert when it comes to prospects – has made his final mock draft for the draft.

And the Canadiens’ first four picks are interesting.

Cameron Reid – 16th pick

Carter Bear – 17th pick

William Moore – 41st pick

Matthew Gard – 49th pick

For Reid – a 6’0, 183-pound left-handed defenseman – Wheeler says the Canadiens like him. We’re talking about a dynamic player responsible in all three zones… and even though there are already plenty of left-handed defensemen in Montreal, the idea of adding another talented one like Reid isn’t crazy either.

Especially if he’s the best player available at the moment.

My final 2025 NHL Mock Draft:

– Predicting the first 64 picks

– Packed with intel, news, and tidbits

– Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) June 24, 2025

We’re all familiar with Carter Bear, the talented forward with some really interesting qualities.

But… maybe you’re wondering who William Moore and Matthew Gard are, two guys who don’t necessarily generate a lot of attention.

In both cases, it’s simple: here we have two great center-forwards with the potential to play on a top-9 National League team.

Moore (6’2) is an American who does a bit of everything on the ice. He’s good in his zone, responsible in the face-off circle and has some offensive flair in his game.

Gard is taller (6’4), and is best known for his defensive style of play. We’re talking about a player with a good skating stroke, and that’s what makes him attractive to a mid-second-round pick.

Oh, and he’s not afraid to play physical either, because he likes to hit the opposition.

Personally, I’m really looking forward to seeing what the Canadiens do this week. There are some good players who will be available, there’s the option of trading picks to move up or get your hands on a quality player…

It’s going to be interesting.

