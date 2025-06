Credit: Would you be surprised if I told you that Kent Hughes isn’t taking a day off these days? Pierre LeBrun, in a piece on current rumors, confirmed it. Writing on The Athletic, LeBrun mentioned that Hughes is “looking at absolutely every possibility” to improve his forward skills. That’s clearly the buzz around the NHL right […]

Who won the Trevor Zegras trade?

The UFA goalie who stands the most to gain

Montreal’s search for upgrades This is what @PierreVLeBrun is hearing https://t.co/gjttQp2jWp – The Athletic (@TheAthletic) June 24, 2025

You may also like Gavin McKenna could help the Canadiens find a top-notch center

“The Canadiens will draft Will Horcoff this weekend”: Eric Engels’ daring prediction The search for a second center could be too difficult this summer, so a compromise could be a top-6 winger with sparkle. Some calls from the GM point in that direction. – Pierre LeBrun

extension

Would you be surprised if I told you that Kent Hughes isn’t taking a day off these days?Pierre LeBrun, in a piece on current rumors, confirmed it. Writing on The Athletic , LeBrun mentioned that Hughes is “looking at absolutely every possibility” to improve his forward skills.That’s clearly the buzz around the NHL right now.Right now, Hughes is preparing transaction scenarios for the future. He wants to be ready for the draft, but also for the next few weeks this summer.LeBrun also talked about the second-center position, and he confirms that yes, it could be hard to improve this summer at the key position.Once again, remember that the plan remains to aim for the Stanley Cup in the long term. So if prices are too high for the draft, don’t be surprised if the club waits.Management doesn’t want to sacrifice its future at any cost. #NoChangeIdeally, it’s picks and prospects who would leave. So don’t get too attached to picks #16 and #17 since, more than ever, these assets could leave this week.But… not at any price, again.Let’s not forget that, if need be, the Canadiens could well wait a few months, or even a year, to pick up the big top-6 piece for the future. It all depends on the price.The next few days will be exciting.