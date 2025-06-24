Skip to content
Josh Anderson on trade watch list
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
If the Canadiens add a center (whether now or in November, for example) to their lineup, the odds are good that no top-notch regular player will leave in return.

The Canadiens’ plan, in an ideal world, is to give away picks and prospects to get the job done.

So basically, we can expect the vast majority of the regular players still under the club’s control to be back in Montreal for the next campaign.

But does this mean that no players will be traded? Not necessarily.

In fact, a few names will be circulating in Montreal with a view to a transaction. That’s to be expected, since NHL executives are talking about a lot of guys.

So it’s worth keeping an eye on the lists of players to watch out for. After all, these lists often reflect what’s being said by the league’s 32 teams.

That’s why it’s interesting to note that Josh Anderson is on The Fourth Period’s list.

Does this mean he’ll definitely be traded? Not necessarily, no. After all, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen his name in the rumour mill since he arrived in Montreal.

But it’s Kent Hughes’ job to listen if someone calls to inquire about his availability. And that’s only natural, since the recent playoffs have reminded the NHL what this guy can bring to a club.

Josh Anderson has two years left on his contract at $5.5M per year on the payroll. But in real money, the power forward is still due $8.5M over the next two years.

Josh Anderson can say no to a trade for five teams on the heels of a partial no-trade clause.

Will teams be willing to pay Kent Hughes for Anderson? Does the Canadiens’ GM want to trade the player, who has finally found a good role for himself with the club this year?

I can’t say I believe in a trade. But we’ll keep an eye on it, since Kent Hughes might, in an ideal world, like to free up a few dollars on his third line…


