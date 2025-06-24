Gavin McKenna could help the Canadiens find a top-notch center

The Montreal Canadiens are one of many teams looking to improve their current roster and contend next season – which makes trading one of their first-round picks for an established player all the more challenging(@EricEngels) https://t.co/LPUTOeFqEq
overtime
Elliotte Friedman: If Jonathan Marchesseault got traded, he would have asked to have gone somewhere with low taxes similar to Nashville so his contract wouldn’t be worth less – 32 Thoughts Podcast
Adam Engström on his first year in North America and off-season goals https://t.co/nVPkpa28bX
Ottawa Senators will likely show interest in Brock Boeser in search for scoring help https://t.co/WxeYIkxxZV via @ottawacitizen #Sens #ottsports #ottnews #Ottawa #GoSensGo #FreeAgentFrenzy
