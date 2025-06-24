Skip to content
Gavin McKenna could help the Canadiens find a top-notch center
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
In the club’s most important week in years, will the Canadiens be able to get their hands on a top-notch center to back up Nick Suzuki?

We don’t know.

What we do know, however, is that it’s going to be tough, but that the Canadiens are going to try anyway. Maybe he’ll come up short… but maybe on Friday, Sidney Crosby will arrive in town. #TheSpectrumIsLarge

Would it be the end of the world if the Canadiens couldn’t get their hands on a second-line center this week? No, it wouldn’t be the end of the world.

It wouldn’t be ideal, though.

But there’s another way of looking at things on the heels of a market where everyone-except the Penguins-is selling. What if Kent Hughes waited until November to buy a center?

Eric Engels (Sportsnet) put in a good word for us in a recent article. The journalist doesn’t rule out a market that will come to life very quickly during the 2025-2026 season, if certain clubs realize that buying in the summer of 2025 was a mistake.

In fact, because Gavin McKenna will be available at the next auction, some clubs may decide to throw in the towel very quickly in 2025-2026, in order to give themselves a chance of going after the young star at the 2026 draft. This could bring some centers onto the market.

Even Arpon Basu raised this possibility on The Athletic.

So if the Canadiens, who won’t be aiming for the Stanley Cup as early as 2026, don’t get what they want this summer, they can take the risk of being patient and hitting the market during the season.

I absolutely don’t believe that this is the Habs’ #1 plan, of course. But as a plan B, if need be, it’s certainly an idea to keep in mind.


