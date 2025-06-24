Skip to content
Eric Engels: If Hutson wants to win, he’ll have to take less money
Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: Getty Images

In his first season in the National League, Lane Hutson was… great.

The Canadiens’ (little) defenseman racked up 66 points – which is exceptional – and won the Calder Trophy, awarded annually to the NHL’s top rookie.

That’s something, isn’t it?

But when we talk about Lane Hutson, there’s also the subject of his next contract.

Because we know: it’s going to be expensive. How expensive? That’s the question right now.

That said, Eric Engels talked it over with Tony Marinaro(Sick Podcast) and the journalist is convinced of one fact in particular: if Hutson wants to win, he’ll have to agree to take less money.

By deciding to earn less, Hutson would help Kent Hughes.

At the very least, it would allow the GM to have more money under his payroll… which would also allow him to have more money to spend elsewhere to improve the lineup.

And there’s one more thing: Ivan Demidov’s contract will come up at some point… and it’s likely to break the bank, too.

But, ultimately, Hutson has proven he deserves a big payday.

He’s already among the National League’s elite (he did receive a 3rd-place vote for the Norris) and it’s only going to get better because he’s… 21.

That said, Hutson may be thinking it’s better to wait another year before signing his contract. By waiting until next year, he could give himself even more of an argument if he has another big season… but I don’t get the impression that Kent Hughes wants to follow that plan.

We know the GM of the Canadiens. Juraj Slafkovsky didn’t take long to sign his new deal, and I find it hard to believe that Hughes doesn’t want to do the same with Hutson – precisely because it could cost even more in a year’s time.

So we’ll have to wait and see. But, whatever happens… one thing’s for sure: with the salary he’ll be earning, Lane Hutson will be able to sleep soundly, and he shouldn’t have any financial worries.


