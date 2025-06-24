Draft 2025: Rangers send 12th overall pick to the Penguins

Breaking: Rangers have notified the NHL that they are sending this year’s 12th overall first-rounder to Pittsburgh to complete the JT Miller deal instead of deferring the transfer to 2026, Post has learned.
– Larry Brooks (@NYP_Brooksie) June 24, 2025
The #NYR had the option to retain that pick and transfer an unprotected 2026 first-rounder to Pittsburgh instead, but decided against it. Feeling is that pick will be more valuable as a trade chip for them at next year’s deadline.
– Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 24, 2025
Eugenio Suarez and Josh Naylor also left yesterday’s game.
Things are bad in Arizona. https://t.co/K828HaEqI1 – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 24, 2025
Pierre McGuire believes John Tavares would be a “really good pick up” for the #GoHabsGo
“I think it would be a great fit for Montreal “#thesickpodcast @MurphysLaw74 pic.twitter.com/glnsxA8ZvX – The Sick Podcast – The Eye Test (@sickpodnhl) June 24, 2025
But, I also have heard some rumblings of the Canadiens looking at some RD options on the trade market.
Can’t name names just yet, but it hasn’t been strictly 2C conversations. Habs have needs everywhere, and will try to fill at least one. – Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) June 24, 2025
Elliotte Friedman: Re Brad Marchand: “Does anybody get the impression he wants to leave Florida?” – 32 Thoughts Podcast
– NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 24, 2025