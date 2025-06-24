Skip to content
Draft 2025: Rangers send 12th overall pick to the Penguins
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
For the past few days, we’ve been wondering whether the Rangers would send their 12th overall pick to the Penguins to complete the J.T. Miller transaction.

It was a complex transaction, yes.

The Rangers could send their 12th pick this year or an unprotected first-round pick in 2026. In the end, they chose to give away their first pick this year, 12th overall.

The Penguins will draft 11th and 12th on Friday. Not bad!

The Rangers will hopefully have a lower pick in 2026. But perhaps the club didn’t want to risk another ugly season and a disaster in a 2026 auction that promises to be more promising than the 2025 one.

In any case, it’s a good theory.

It’s also worth noting that the Rangers will be able to use their 2026 pick next year on the open market, at the deadline. Chris Drury loves to trade picks, and he’ll be able to do so in March 2026, if he wants.

The decision is more likely to make the Rangers look bad like this. But if the worst-case scenario had taken place in 2026, the repercussions would have been more violent in 2026.

Drury played it safe, in my opinion.

Details to come…


