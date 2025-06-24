Draft 2025: Rangers send 12th overall pick to the Penguins

Breaking: Rangers have notified the NHL that they are sending this year’s 12th overall first-rounder to Pittsburgh to complete the JT Miller deal instead of deferring the transfer to 2026, Post has learned. – Larry Brooks (@NYP_Brooksie) June 24, 2025

The #NYR had the option to retain that pick and transfer an unprotected 2026 first-rounder to Pittsburgh instead, but decided against it. Feeling is that pick will be more valuable as a trade chip for them at next year’s deadline. – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 24, 2025

Pierre McGuire believes John Tavares would be a “really good pick up” for the #GoHabsGo “I think it would be a great fit for Montreal “#thesickpodcast @MurphysLaw74 pic.twitter.com/glnsxA8ZvX – The Sick Podcast – The Eye Test (@sickpodnhl) June 24, 2025

But, I also have heard some rumblings of the Canadiens looking at some RD options on the trade market. Can’t name names just yet, but it hasn’t been strictly 2C conversations. Habs have needs everywhere, and will try to fill at least one. – Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) June 24, 2025

Elliotte Friedman: Re Brad Marchand: “Does anybody get the impression he wants to leave Florida?” – 32 Thoughts Podcast – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 24, 2025

For the past few days, we’ve been wondering whether the Rangers would send their 12th overall pick to the Penguins to complete the J.T. Miller transaction.It was a complex transaction, yes.The Rangers could send their 12th pick this year or an unprotected first-round pick in 2026. In the end, they chose to give away their first pick this year, 12th overall.The Penguins will draft 11th and 12th on Friday. Not bad!The Rangers will hopefully have a lower pick in 2026. But perhaps the club didn’t want to risk another ugly season and a disaster in a 2026 auction that promises to be more promising than the 2025 one.In any case, it’s a good theory.It’s also worth noting that the Rangers will be able to use their 2026 pick next year on the open market, at the deadline. Chris Drury loves to trade picks, and he’ll be able to do so in March 2026, if he wants.The decision is more likely to make the Rangers look bad like this. But if the worst-case scenario had taken place in 2026, the repercussions would have been more violent in 2026.Drury played it safe, in my opinion.Details to come…– To be continued.– On paper, it’s a good idea, but he won’t sign here.– Reinforcements on the blue line?– Does the Rat want to leave Florida?