Daniil Prokhorov: a big 6-foot-6 bet in the draft

The draft is not an exact science. Sometimes you have to fall back on the best player available, but you also have to take risks to hit home runs.This year, one player who represents a huge gamble for NHL teams is Russian forward Daniil Prokhorov.

When I say “big”, I mean it literally. The player who plays for St. Petersburg Dynamo in the MHL is 6’6 and 220 lbs.

There’s this absolutely fascinating Russian in St. Petersburg. A giant with hands of silk, who plays like a bull in a china store. But with a dubious vision of the game. The key to the enigma lies in Nick Bobrov’s opinion https://t.co/UkPXZjOJVZ – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) June 24, 2025

In the text above, TVA Sports’ Nicolas Cloutier reveals a few messages he shared with Prokhorov’s coach, Igor Efimov.

During their conversation, Elfmov compared his player with Valeri Nishuchkin and Dmitry Voronkov. We’re talking about two well-established NHL players who can have a major offensive and physical influence on their teams.

Prokhorov is ranked 18th by NHL Central Scouting for European skaters and around 40th by various experts.

That’s good timing, because the Canadiens will be drafting 41st overall with the Penguins’ pick, and at that rank, it’s a good idea to take a little risk.

The only problem is, when Nicolas Cloutier made the trade with Prokhorov’s coach, he was told that Nick Bobrov had not approached the young Russian.

Although he’s bursting with talent as well as imposing stature, Prokhorov isn’t the unanimous choice of prospect scouts and analysts. According to some, he’s a player who often plays alone and doesn’t often pass the puck.

Nicolas Cloutier pointed out that the young player had just completed his Russian junior season with 20 goals, but only seven assists in 43 games.

Other people like Grant McCagg adore this player. He sees so much potential in this player that he calls him a 6’6 Chris Kreider who can help you score and win in the playoffs.

Anyone who has picked up RECRUITS DRAFT GUIDE knows that I am high on Daniil Prokhorov. Here is a shift with Russia’s U20 team, three weeks after he turned 18, versus Belarus’s U20 team.

He is 6-5.5, 220, folks, and severely underrated on public lists. Skates well, scores, is… pic.twitter.com/PD5ftyK4fm – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) June 13, 2025

It’s also worth noting that his hockey skills are truly impressive. He even earned an honorable mention for his shot, strength and physicality in The Athletic ‘s analysis at the NHL Combine .

We can even draw some similar lines between Lynden Lakovic’s style and that of Prokhorov. Two players with imposing stature and remarkable hockey skills.

Who knows? Maybe the Canadiens will be able to offer both of them at the draft.

