Caufield projected on U.S. team, but not Hutson

When the U.S. team was selected for the 4 Nations Confrontation, many Canadiens fans were disappointed not to see Cole Caufield’s name on the list.
The good news is that his name is finally on NHL.com’s projected roster for the upcoming Olympics.
Except that last season, a young American proved his worth in Montreal. We’re talking about defenseman Lane Hutson, who doesn’t see his name on this list.
Team United States projected roster for 2026 Olympics by @NHLdotcom https://t.co/p9f8uuvoGW
– NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) June 23, 2025
It’s just a prediction list months before the official U.S. selection, but it’s a bit of an insult to the Canadiens’ defenseman, who’s coming off a fantastic season.
- Brock Faber
- Quinn Hughes
- Seth Jones
- Charlie McAvoy
- Brett Pesce
- Jake Sanderson
- Jaccob Slavin
- Zach Werenski
In his rookie season, the Canadiens’ defenseman finished fourth among Americans in Norris Trophy voting.
Final voting results for the 2024-25 Norris Trophy: pic.twitter.com/oJWXDnBpP3
– Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 11, 2025
Understandably, the U.S. would like more physical defensemen on their team following Adam Fox’s fiasco at the 4 Nations Confrontation, but there’s definitely a place somewhere for Hutson in this lineup.
Overtime
– Big deal for Victory.
TRADE ALERT!
TRADE ALERT! pic.twitter.com/MWmqhmvCvc
– Montreal Victory (@PWHL_Montreal) June 25, 2025
– As long as it’s not Skinner.
Biron on TSN names 3 goalies the Oilers should target:
1. John Gibson
2. Elvis Merzļikins
3. Jake Allen
– NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) June 25, 2025
– La Victoire improves its defense.
La Victoire selects defenseman Nicole Gosling at #4! pic.twitter.com/vbBdCtkN6I
– RDS (@RDSca) June 24, 2025
– Funny idea.
We wouldn’t be talking Hall of Fame induction in his case. https://t.co/FQfg2FkUz9
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 25, 2025