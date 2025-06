Keep an eye on Trevor Zegras:https://t.co/2sENz3Bvzl – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 23, 2025

Discussed Zegras as a potential stopgap at C that could eventually be shifted to the wing for the Canadiens. Of note, the Canadiens had a deal in place for Zegras at the 2024 NHL Draft, and, if the 2C market continues to be dry, he may be a good compromise, for now. https://t. co/ZIPvm5fh1u – Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) June 23, 2025

Is this finally the week Trevor Zegras will be traded?It’s looking more and more likely. Because, according to Elliotte Friedman, the Anaheim Ducks player has a good chance of being on his way out this week.That’s what he wrote in a text on the subject. So it could be imminent.It’s clear that the Ducks are negotiating with other NHL teams. So it’s more than possible that he’ll be leaving soon.But which teams could be in the derby? Because Friedman didn’t name anyone…It’s easy to believe that the Canadiens, who are looking for help in the top-6 and want talent, are in the mix. After all, this isn’t the first time Zegras has been linked to the Habs.Last year, the Habs had a deal in place to pick him up . It didn’t happen, as you know, but it shows Kent Hughes’ interest in the American.And according to our sources, the Canadiens are once again definitely interested in 2025.In an ideal world, Kent Hughes would rather give away picks (not necessarily 16 or 17) and prospects the club has given up on. I’ll leave it to you to decide which names fall into the category of prospects the club has given up on.That said, Zegras isn’t the strongest of men, and I wonder how much Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton need to add the Ducks player after seeing the Habs get shuffled around in the playoffs.At this point, he’s not my target of choice.However, if the price is right, maybe the gamble could be worth it… if there’s nothing better elsewhere. And since only the Penguins are real sellers on the market right now, that creates a scarcity effect.But let’s just say that if the Habs pass, I won’t criticize management. Zegras, after all, isn’t the player he once was… or could be.