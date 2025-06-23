Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Top-2 of his crop: NHL scouts love Justin Carbonneau’s throw
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Top-2 of his crop: NHL scouts love Justin Carbonneau’s throw
Credit: Getty Images
With the draft just around the corner, it’s not hard to see how much of the hockey world’s media attention is focused on this event.

That’s why it’s a good idea to consult Grant McCagg’s Recrutes guide these days. The former Canadiens scout puts many hours into a comprehensive guide, and talks to many people in the business to get it right.

I urge you to get your hands on it. You can do so by clicking here, for those interested.

In light of my reading of his guide, there’s one element in particular that stood out to me and that will no doubt be of interest to those who follow QMJHL prospects. We’re talking about an aspect of the game in which Justin Carbonneau excels.

And that is? His shooting.

According to the scouts McCagg spoke to, only one player in the 2025 crop has a better shot than Carbonneau. We’re talking about Michael Misa, who is no celery stalk.

The 2025 prospects are ranked in many ways. But to see a Québécois so well placed in such an important category is a good sign for him.

Will the Habs draft him in four days? Possibly, considering that Bob McKenzie, who is hip as hell, has Justin Carbonneau 16th on his list for Friday.

Of course, even if Carbonneau has a good shot and great skills on the ice, that doesn’t mean that all aspects of his personality are necessarily appealing to the Habs.

And when it comes to the Canadiens’ picks (if they keep them), maybe guys who are more to the liking of Kent Hughes, Jeff Gorton, Martin Lapointe, Nick Bobrov and the club’s scouts will be available.

Once again, I invite you to consult Grant McCagg’s guide to getting ready for the upcoming auction.


overtime

– Ouch.

– This isn’t the first time his name has circulated.

– Will he be on his way out?

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content