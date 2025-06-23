“The Canadiens will draft Will Horcoff this weekend”: Eric Engels’ daring prediction

The wait is almost over.This weekend, after all, is the 2025 National League Draft.

And in Montreal, fans have plenty to be excited about. The Canadiens could move… but they could also keep their two first-round picks to get their hands on two talented players.

You can’t predict 100% of what’s going to happen at the draft, but hey.

For the sake of the exercise… Eric Engels shared one of his predictions in a recent article. It goes like this:

The Canadiens will draft Will Horcoff over the weekend. Not necessarily 16th or 17th overall, but perhaps later in the first round, or earlier than they expect in the second.

Let’s remember one thing: the Habs have two first-round picks (#16 and #17), but also hold selections #41 and #49 in the second round.

That said, is it possible to see Kent Hughes trade two second-round picks to move up a few spots and select an unexpected player [insert Will Horcoff’s name here]?

Where there’s smoke, there’s fire… right?

The Montreal Canadiens are one of many teams looking to improve their current roster and contend next season – which makes trading one of their first-round picks for an established player all the more challenging.

The name Will Horcoff may ring a bell – and that’s okay.

We’re talking about Shawn’s son, who had a successful NHL career. And Will is a 6’4, 190-pound force of nature who practices like crazy in the gym.

He was really dominant in the physical exercises at the recent combine.

Let’s also note that on the ice, we’re talking about a center who loves to create plays for his teammates… but who’s best known for his defensive play. He has the defensive vision of his father – who was excellent for many years in the National League – and that makes him an interesting prospect for the draft.

It’s hard to evaluate him because he played in the American Development Program and at the University of Michigan in 24-25, two completely different leagues. But… his ability to be excellent defensively and the fact that we’re talking about a big guy, all play in his favour.

And maybe that’s where the Habs could fall in love with him. We know the Canadiens want to get bigger…

– It’s done: the AHL season is over.

THE CANUCKS HAVE WON THE CALDER CUP

– What will the Leafs and John Tavares do?

Chris Johnston: I don’t think either side has shown its hand yet [re John Tavares and the Maple Leafs] – Chris Johnston Show – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 24, 2025

