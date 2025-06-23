Rumour Corner: Mitch Marner in… Dallas?

Mitch Marner’s situation is intriguing as hell.

Why?

Because right now, no one can really predict where he’ll pursue his career. Toronto, Vegas, Carolina, Florida, Utah?

Chris Johnston talked to the main guy on his podcast (The Chris Johnston Show) and came up with an interesting theory.

According to what he hears… there’s some talk about Marner and the Stars.

But the tipster doesn’t really seem to believe it because of the salary situation in Dallas :

Chris Johnston: I keep hearing rumblings about Mitch Marner and Dallas; it would appeal to Marner; I don’t know how that works, they don’t have a lot of cap space – Chris Johnston Show – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 23, 2025

It’s true, after all, that the Stars are in a bit of a mess.

They have less than $3M under the cap to maneuver around right now – remember, Matt Duchene signed a new contract recently – and there’s not a lot of money available right now to make a move like this.

Unless…

Unless the Stars trade Jason Robertson and other players to make room for Marner on the team’s payroll?

At the same time, we know the forward will command an astronomical salary…

Aaron Ekblad likely to leave Florida

Still according to Chris Johnston – he also talked about it in his podcast – things seem to be a little complicated for Aaron Ekblad.

In fact, the player has said he wants to stay in Florida.

But like the Stars, the Panthers have a rather unique situation on their hands: they have players to sign, it’s going to cost a lot… and there may not be enough cash to pay everyone their fair value.

And that’s why, in Johnston’s eyes, Ekblad really does seem to be on his way out.

Chris Johnston: It seems more likely than not Aaron Ekblad is moving on from Florida; door not closed but that’s the industry sentiment – Chris Johnston Show – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 23, 2025

Like Marner, Ekblad will generate interest if he makes it to the free agent market in a few days (July 1).

He’s big, he’s proven, he just won the Stanley Cup for the second year in a row, he’s responsible in all three zones of the rink…

Oh, and he throws from the right, too. And you know as well as I do that right-handed defensemen are a rare commodity in the National League.

It now remains to be seen whether Eklbad will play for the Panthers or for another team at the start of the next campaign…

The Sabres are aggressive, and…

What will the Sabres do this summer?

That’s a good question.

Because in Buffalo, forgive my language… but it’s hard in cr*ss. And we agree it’s been a long time, too.

Sabres aggressively exploring trade market https://t.co/NApea7u66R – The Fourth Period (@TFP) June 22, 2025

But, to get to the next level, the Sabres need to keep finding ways to improve the team.And to do that, the club has one player in particular in its sights: Marco Rossi.The information comes from David Pagnotta:

I wonder if there’s a world in which the Sabres dance with the Wild.

We know that in Buffalo, Bowen Byram is available… and in Minnesota – apart from Zeev Buium – the relief on the left side of the defense isn’t huge either.

Talk about the Sabres!

And the more I think about it, it seems to make sense in my head: Rossi versus Byram, one-on-one.Who says no?

While we’re on the subject of the Sabres, JJ Peterka’s name is still very popular in the rumour mill.

In fact, it may be more popular than ever.

In the eyes of Frank Seravalli(DFO Rundown Podcast), the chances of him starting next season in Buffalo are extremely slim.

Peterka, at 23, has the tools and qualities in his game to interest any National League club…

The DFO Rundown Ep. 395 – Trade Market Check In & the Offseason Ahead for the Western Conference Playoff Teams https://t.co/msaoCuU6GL – Daily Faceoff (@DailyFaceoff) June 23, 2025

When a player like Peterka is available, you hear a lot.

And that’s what’s been happening with the German for some time now: his name is circulating and ultimately, it’s logical to believe that he’ll be traded at some point.

I wonder if it could happen on Friday, in the first round of the 2025 draft…

Overtime

– The Islanders MUST draft Matthew Schaefer.

Hey Isles fans, any sense which way the team is leaning with the 1st overall pick? – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) June 23, 2025

– To be continued.

He’s the player the Cubs need to win their division. https://t.co/QKSr3tnRwS – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 23, 2025

– I thought it was June 23. Not April 1st…