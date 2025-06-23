Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Rumour Corner: Mitch Marner in… Dallas?
Marc-Olivier Cook
Rumour Corner: Mitch Marner in… Dallas?
Credit: Getty Images

Mitch Marner’s situation is intriguing as hell.

Why?

Because right now, no one can really predict where he’ll pursue his career. Toronto, Vegas, Carolina, Florida, Utah?

Chris Johnston talked to the main guy on his podcast (The Chris Johnston Show) and came up with an interesting theory.

According to what he hears… there’s some talk about Marner and the Stars.

But the tipster doesn’t really seem to believe it because of the salary situation in Dallas :

It’s true, after all, that the Stars are in a bit of a mess.

They have less than $3M under the cap to maneuver around right now – remember, Matt Duchene signed a new contract recently – and there’s not a lot of money available right now to make a move like this.

Unless…

Unless the Stars trade Jason Robertson and other players to make room for Marner on the team’s payroll?

At the same time, we know the forward will command an astronomical salary…

Aaron Ekblad likely to leave Florida

Still according to Chris Johnston – he also talked about it in his podcast – things seem to be a little complicated for Aaron Ekblad.

In fact, the player has said he wants to stay in Florida.

But like the Stars, the Panthers have a rather unique situation on their hands: they have players to sign, it’s going to cost a lot… and there may not be enough cash to pay everyone their fair value.

And that’s why, in Johnston’s eyes, Ekblad really does seem to be on his way out.

Like Marner, Ekblad will generate interest if he makes it to the free agent market in a few days (July 1).

He’s big, he’s proven, he just won the Stanley Cup for the second year in a row, he’s responsible in all three zones of the rink…

Oh, and he throws from the right, too. And you know as well as I do that right-handed defensemen are a rare commodity in the National League.

It now remains to be seen whether Eklbad will play for the Panthers or for another team at the start of the next campaign…

The Sabres are aggressive, and…

What will the Sabres do this summer?

That’s a good question.

Because in Buffalo, forgive my language… but it’s hard in cr*ss. And we agree it’s been a long time, too.

But, to get to the next level, the Sabres need to keep finding ways to improve the team.

And to do that, the club has one player in particular in its sights: Marco Rossi.

The information comes from David Pagnotta:

I wonder if there’s a world in which the Sabres dance with the Wild.

We know that in Buffalo, Bowen Byram is available… and in Minnesota – apart from Zeev Buium – the relief on the left side of the defense isn’t huge either.

And the more I think about it, it seems to make sense in my head: Rossi versus Byram, one-on-one.

Who says no?

Talk about the Sabres!

While we’re on the subject of the Sabres, JJ Peterka’s name is still very popular in the rumour mill.

In fact, it may be more popular than ever.

In the eyes of Frank Seravalli(DFO Rundown Podcast), the chances of him starting next season in Buffalo are extremely slim.

Peterka, at 23, has the tools and qualities in his game to interest any National League club…

When a player like Peterka is available, you hear a lot.

And that’s what’s been happening with the German for some time now: his name is circulating and ultimately, it’s logical to believe that he’ll be traded at some point.

I wonder if it could happen on Friday, in the first round of the 2025 draft…


Overtime

– The Islanders MUST draft Matthew Schaefer.

– To be continued.

– I thought it was June 23. Not April 1st…

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content