Mitch Marner: “people think Vegas is the team to beat”

Mitch Marner’s Maple Leafs breakup: How it got here and where it’s going https://t.co/ZhKk3bgin4 pic.twitter.com/uxAVQSxDSK
– Toronto Sun (@TheTorontoSun) June 23, 2025
Could Mitch Marner and Connor McDavid start a new NHL trend of short-term deals?https://t.co/I2gwTB7p19
– James Mirtle (@mirtle) June 22, 2025
overtime
The NHL has a Board of Governors meeting Wednesday in L.A. The hope was to maybe have a framework of a new CBA extension in place for Board approval, but as of this morning I’m told there remain a few oustanding issues in CBA talks, so not quite there yet… we’ll see what this..
– Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 23, 2025
Canada, stand up
Reigning NBA Finals MVP – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Reigning Conn Smythe winner – Sam Bennett
Reigning World Series MVP – Freddie Freeman
H/T @SNStats pic.twitter.com/HJptr8oHKI – The Athletic (@TheAthletic) June 23, 2025
It hit hard and Baltimore is now in trouble at catcher. https://t.co/x5yhTObz26
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 23, 2025