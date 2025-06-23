Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Mitch Marner: “people think Vegas is the team to beat”
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Mitch Marner: “people think Vegas is the team to beat”
Credit: Getty Images
A new page will be turned in Toronto when, inevitably, Mitch Marner will be leaving for other climes. And that’s just as well for everyone.

But now everyone’s wondering where he’ll go.

And rightly so, since he’s the one who’ll be dictating the market. Whether he signs on July 1 or a few days later, many teams will wait to see what he decides before going ahead with a plan B.

But where exactly is it going?

Elliotte Friedman touched on the subject this morning in his podcast(32 Thoughts), and what he says is that a lot of people think Vegas is the team to beat. Maybe it’s true, maybe it’s just a misconception across the league… but that’s the word on the street right now.

Why Vegas?

Because it’s a really attractive market for a free agent, but also because it’s a club that’s always looking to improve. You’ve got to hand it to the Golden Knights: they don’t want to sit on their laurels.

But the question we’re also asking ourselves is how long the agreement will last.

Because more and more, the possibility of Mitch Marner (and Connor McDavid) signing for a shorter term is on the table. Will the Maple Leafs star really sign for a shorter term? And if so, will this be the start of a trend?

It’s important to remember that the salary cap is going crazy. In a few years, Marner and McDavid will still be in a position to sign a major contract.

We’ll start getting answers soon in Marner’s case, anyway.


overtime

– When’s the next collective agreement?

– Reminder: we’ll find out tomorrow whether Carey Price will enter the Hall of Fame this year.

– Canada has looked good in recent months. It’s ironic to say that on the eve of June 24, but oh well.

– Ouch.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content