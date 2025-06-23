“Kirby Dach, by some measures, is fitter than ever”

Unfortunately, Kirby Dach is the perfect example of how injuries can derail a career. Those early years in your career are so critical to development.
Not only did he miss large chunks of that development, but he also plays with the thoughts of injury in the back of his mind…. pic.twitter.com/CLmAlohj2A – Data Puck (@DataPuck) May 31, 2025
Dach’s rehabilitation is going very well. Some of his conditioning measures are higher than ever. – Arpon Basu
Overtime
Barring any trades, the #Habs have the following picks for this year’s #NHLDraft:
Round 1:
– 16th
– 17th
Round 2:
– 41st
– 49th
Round 3:
– 79th
– 81st
– 82nd
Round 4:
– 108th
– 113th
Round 5:
– 145th
Round 6:
– 177th
Round 7:
– 209th
– Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) June 23, 2025
