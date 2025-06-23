Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes: the most important week of their reign

Analysis | Good defensive options will be scarce for the Canadiens in the first round https://t.co/UYFu1zmrYG – Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) June 23, 2025

After months of work, I finally present my list of the best Québécois for the upcoming draft. https://t. co/mtsybstYie – Vincent Duquette (@VincentDuquette) June 23, 2025

QUESTION OF THE DAY IN THE MORNING CLUB : Nelson, Donato, Duchene, Toews… they have a new deal for next campaign. If you were in Kent Hughes’ shoes, with fewer options available, would you rather overpay to get your hands on a quality 2nd center,.. – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) June 23, 2025

overtime

A few hours before his departure for California, where the NHL draft will take place on Friday evening, I went to meet Justin Carbonneau. We talked about his expectations, the Canadiens, his confidence, the Armada and the NCAA. https://t. co/m9Glilcnd2 – Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) June 23, 2025

He did very well on the mound. https://t.co/RGMrzUl4LM – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 22, 2025

Jesse Puljujärvi should join Switzerland this time https://t.co/ko0IgtFkar – SwissHabs (@SwissHabs) June 23, 2025