It’s (almost) done for Sam Bennett’s new Florida contract

Sam Bennett has proven that he can take a club to the very top.He won the Conn-Smyhe Trophy because he was dominant in the playoffs, and without him, the Panthers might not have won the Stanley Cup for a second year in a row.Because yes, he was that good.

We’ve noticed it a few times now.

When it counts… Bennett has everything it takes to be an effective player on the ice. The combination of his qualities makes him an important player for a team in the big moments, and he doesn’t have to prove it anymore.

That’s one of the reasons why he’ll be signing a big contract before the start of next season.

And according to Chris Johnston, who talked about it on English-language radio(TSN 1050)… It’s (almost) done for his contract extension in Florida.

The fact is, for two years now, Bennett has been one of the most important (if not the most important) players for the Panthers in the playoffs. Keeping him in Florida makes sense… because people would have wept if they’d decided to let him go on the free agent market for absolutely nothing.

It would have caused a lot of gossip, at least.

You also have to wonder what the contract looks like, because we know there was interest in Bennett’s services all over the league.

Some teams were prepared to offer him lots and lots of money… and the Panthers had to find a monetary solution to convince him to stay.

Although, when you think about it, playing in Florida in the year-round heat and making a lot of money go hand in hand…

